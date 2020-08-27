Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks end lower as Fed boost offset by resource losses

European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said the ECB stood ready to prop up inflation in the bloc. MISSING OUT Bank stocks retreated as European bond yields fell after the Fed's announcement. HSBC fell 1.1% after it came under fresh U.S. criticism for its reported treatment of customers linked with the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:43 IST
European stocks end lower as Fed boost offset by resource losses

European equity markets ended lower on Thursday with resource stocks weighing the most, while an aggressive growth strategy from the U.S. Federal Reserve was met with little fanfare locally.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.6%, with mining stocks ranking among the biggest percentage losers as raw material prices retreated. Local stocks also lagged their peers in the United States, with Wall Street indexes touching new highs after the Fed announcement. European shares are yet to recover entirely from lows hit during the pandemic, unlike Wall Street.

"Europe is lacking those mega tech stocks that have been driving the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. (U.S. stocks) also know the Fed is willing to do whatever it takes," said Connor Campbell, analyst at spreadbetter Spreadex. The Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out an aggressive strategy to restore the United States to full employment and lift inflation back to healthier levels.

"The Fed's new language gives them the flexibility to let the economy run a little hotter before contemplating raising interest rates and gives the green light to more modest yield curve steepening and dollar weakness," economists at ING wrote in a note. European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said the ECB stood ready to prop up inflation in the bloc.

MISSING OUT Bank stocks retreated as European bond yields fell after the Fed's announcement.

HSBC fell 1.1% after it came under fresh U.S. criticism for its reported treatment of customers linked with the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. A Reuters poll of fund managers showed European stocks are expected to stall for the rest of 2020 and miss out on the bull market.

Recent data has also suggested that an economic recovery in the bloc may be stalling after jumping sharply from pandemic-driven lows. Among individual stocks, WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, jumped 6.5% as it resumed its dividend after cost cuts and a switch to faster ad production helped it beat dire forecasts for second-quarter trading.

Smaller rival Publicis rose 2.4%. German online takeaway food group Delivery Hero slipped 4.7% after announcing the acquisition of online grocery service InstaShop.

French conglomerate Bouygues rose 1.3% after reporting a lower-than-expected core operating loss in the first half of the year. Clinical diagnostics company Novacyt jumped 7% after it launched a test to differentiate between COVID-19 and common winter diseases.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New UK coronavirus cases jump to highest since June 12

Britain reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since June 12 on Thursday, although for now infection rates remain well below those in Spain, France and other parts of Europe suffering a second wave of the disease.The gover...

Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake is 31-year-old with 7 years on the force

The white police officer who shot Jacob Blake, paralyzing the Black man and setting off civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has served on the citys police force for seven years and once told a local newspaper he had always wanted to be a po...

Security forces rescue 34 stranded people in JK as rivers, streams surge

Security forces Thursday acted swiftly to save 34 stranded people from drowning in different water bodies in Jammu region where major rivers and streams are in spate due to incessant rains over the past three days, officials said. The peopl...

Not legally possible to allow Indian lawyer to represent Jadhav: Pak

Pakistan said on Thursday that it was not legally possible to allow a lawyer from India to represent Indian prisoner on death row Kulbhushan Jadhav in a court in this country. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri was aske...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020