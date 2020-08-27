Pharma industry at forefront of battle against COVID-19: Sun Pharma chairman

The pharma industry is at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 and has responded to this global challenge by ensuring the availability of medicines despite supply chain disruptions, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Chairman Israel Makov said on Thursday. Clinical trials are being conducted to test the effectiveness of many existing medicines in treating symptoms of COVID-19, he added while addressing the annual general meeting (AGM) of the company. Some of the global pharmaceutical companies, as well as few Indian firms, have also initiated clinical trials for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, Makov said. "Sun Pharma has ensured adequate supplies of medicines to its customers across the world despite the supply chain disruptions and the lockdown restrictions in various countries," he added. Changes at manufacturing facilities have been made to ensure productivity, as well as adherence to all safety and hygiene protocols. The company is also leveraging IT technology tools to ensure business continuity and to facilitate work-from-home for many employees, Makov said

"We are evaluating the potential of some existing products which can be useful in COVID19 treatment. These include Nafamostat Mesilate and the phyto-pharmaceutical, AQCH. Both these products are currently undergoing Phase-2 trials in India," he added. As part of the company's corporate social responsibility, "we donated certain medicines useful in managing COVID-19 symptoms and hand sanitizers worth about Rs 250 million to support the Indian government's COVID-19 pandemic response," Makov said. Sun Pharma has also arranged personal protective equipment kits, disinfectants and gloves to help fight the pandemic, he added.