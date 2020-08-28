Left Menu
Development News Edition

In need of quick funds for an enterprise - Get started with Bajaj Finserv Business Loan

It is known that ample funding is required by MSMEs for fuelling output, growth, and profitability. According to a report by India Today - "India's MSME sector forms the life-blood of India's economy; contributing to 30 per cent of India's GDP and 40 per cent of exports."

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-08-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 11:24 IST
In need of quick funds for an enterprise - Get started with Bajaj Finserv Business Loan
Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It is known that ample funding is required by MSMEs for fuelling output, growth, and profitability. According to a report by India Today - "India's MSME sector forms the life-blood of India's economy; contributing to 30 per cent of India's GDP and 40 per cent of exports." For easy access to finances, an MSME can avail of Business Loan offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv. This loan is extremely easy to avail and caters to a range of needs. Here's a closer look at what makes this loan variant from Bajaj Finserv an all-rounder.

Large capital made affordable Ample financing is necessary when one wants to revamp its supply chain and machinery or bring in new equipment. Bajaj Finserv gives access to funding of up to Rs 20 lakh to tend to such needs.

Collateral free financing In order to run an MSME business successfully, it's vital that one is attuned to market trends. Moreover, one must have the right funding, at the right time, to be able to capitalize on opportunities. Business Loan from Bajaj Finserv offers financing without any collateral. This exempts the customers of the burden of pledging an asset.

Hassle-free unsecured loans These unsecured business loans are approved in less than 24 hours, comes with easy eligibility criteria and can be applied for with just two documents. These exclusive features make Bajaj Finserv one of the best, fastest and most hassle-free business loan providers.

Flexi Loan facility Whether it's peak season demand or an unforeseen liquidity crunch, managing one's cash flow is crucial to ensuring that their supply chain doesn't run dry. Business Loan from Bajaj Finserv gives the option of signing up for a Flexi Loan facility that's tailored to address urgent and unexpected financial needs.

A Flexi Loan allows customers to borrow multiple times from their sanctioned amount and incur interest only on the amount withdrawn. Moreover, they can choose to pay interest-only EMIs through the tenor and repay the principal at the end. Thereby, reducing their EMIs by up to 56 per cent. Pre-approved Offers

Existing customers of Bajaj Finserv can avail of a pre-approved offer in just a few clicks and get the funds instantly. Borrowing at a nominal interest rate

When taking a Business Loan, it's important that one plans for repayment. Business Loans offered by Bajaj Finserv starts at an interest rate of just 18 per cent. Business Loans form Bajaj Finserv can give businesses the much-needed boost to help one's enterprise-scale to new heights. To apply for a Bajaj Finserv Business Loan in minutes, follow the below steps:

* Apply for the business loan by clicking here * Fill in the required details, and click Submit

* Our representative will connect with the customer, along with their pre-approved offer A CIBIL score of 750 is considered healthy to avail of a business loan. The closer the score is to 900; the higher are the chances of getting the loan.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mukherjee still in deep coma, but haemodynamically stable: Doctors

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma but is haemodynamically stable, the Armys Research and Referral Hospital said on Friday. A patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pre...

Top Philippine diplomat recommends scrapping deals with blacklisted China firms

The Philippines foreign minister said on Friday he would recommend the government terminates deals with Chinese firms blacklisted by the United States for their roles in constructing and militarising artificial South China Sea islands.The U...

Nigeria: FAAN to set new Passenger Service Charge for domestic and international flights

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN is set to begin the implementation of the new Passenger Service Charge PSC for domestic and international flights, as part of overall measures to boost revenue generation, according to a news repor...

USFDA ‘closes’ warning letter for three sites of Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Drug firm Dr Reddys Laboratories on Friday said the US health regulator Food has closed warning letter issued for three of its sites in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, following evaluation of corrective actions taken by the company. In Novemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020