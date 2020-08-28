Left Menu
Govt will work tirelessly to ensure efficient norms for MSMEs, startups: Kant

The government will continue to work tirelessly to ensure efficient and effective norms for MSMEs, businesses, startups and entrepreneurs and make India one of the easiest countries to invest and create wealth, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 13:59 IST
The government will continue to work tirelessly to ensure efficient and effective norms for MSMEs, businesses, startups and entrepreneurs and make India one of the easiest countries to invest and create wealth, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday.         Kant further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Ease of Living for citizens of India will be the government's focus.        "India's business climate has been continuously improved, not for the World Bank's Index (Ease of Doing Business) sake but to make India easy and simple.          "All of us in the government will continue to work tirelessly to ensure efficient and effective norms for MSMEs, businesses, startups & entrepreneurs and make India one of the easiest countries to invest and create wealth,'' he told PTI.         Kant was commenting on the World Bank's decision to pause the publication of its Doing Business Report following a number of irregularities in reporting of data based on which countries were ranked with regard to business climate.         “A number of irregularities have been reported regarding changes to the data in the Doing Business 2018 and Doing Business 2020 reports, published in October 2017 and 2019. The changes in the data were inconsistent with the Doing Business methodology,” the World Bank said in a statement on Thursday.     The Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank has been briefed on the situation as have the authorities of the countries that were most affected by the data irregularities, it had said, adding “the publication of the Doing Business report will be paused as we conduct our assessment.”         Observing that the integrity and impartiality of the data and analysis is paramount, the statement had said the multilateral lending institution will be conducting a systematic review and assessment of data changes that occurred subsequent to the institutional data review process for the last five Doing Business reports.         As per the 'Doing Business' 2020 report, India had jumped 14 places to the 63rd position on the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking. India improved its rank by 79 positions in five years [2014-19]

According to the World Bank, the economies with the most notable improvement in Doing Business 2020 are Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Togo, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Kuwait, China, India and Nigeria.        In 2018/19, these countries implemented one-fifth of all the reforms recorded worldwide.

