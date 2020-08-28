Left Menu
Cloud4C announces strategic investment in Shell ITES - An RPA Company

Cloud4C, World's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider with presence in 26 countries and 52 locations globally has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Shell ITES Solutions Pvt Ltd that specializes in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in the field of Help Desk Automation, Automation for ERP, Automation of IT infrastructure and Social media automation.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-08-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 14:10 IST
Cloud4C. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Aug 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Cloud4C, World's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider with presence in 26 countries and 52 locations globally has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Shell ITES Solutions Pvt Ltd that specializes in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in the field of Help Desk Automation, Automation for ERP, Automation of IT infrastructure and Social media automation. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Shell ITES is a niche, exclusively RPA focused company that has automated 100 plus business processes for enterprise customers across 30 plus industry verticals including, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, IT as well as Government.

The company, with its certified RPA engineers, delivers software robots in the field of help desk automation, business process automation on SAP and Oracle, IT infrastructure, custom-built applications. Shell ITES provides end to end RPA solutions. Cloud4C plans to help enterprises automate repetitive tasks, manual processes through hyper-automation - a combination of RPA, operational tools, and artificial intelligence.

Acquisitions of Shell ITES enhance the existing automation and DevOps competencies of Cloud4C. The current environment has accelerated enterprises' focus on digital transformation and automation. Shell ITES' expertise in automation of business processes of SAP across multiple businesses and sectors, will enhance in efficiently automating Cloud4C's whole gamut of existing SAP services.

The combined expertise of Cloud4C and Shell ITES shall help in better delivery of cloud managed services, and superior customer experience through mature processes, robust governance and enable enterprises to become digitally intelligent workplaces. "It has been our endeavor to deliver end-to-end automation through hyper automation and help enterprises enhance productivity, enhance accuracy and quality, achieve compliance objectives, optimize cost, and achieve ROI. We are delighted to have invested in Shell ITES - It's a part of our strategic initiative to aid enterprises and Fortune 500 global multinationals achieve organizational transformation through hyper-automation through a combination of RPA, operational processes such as process mining, process discovery, low code and artificial intelligence," said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C.

"This strategic investment will also help enhance our shareholder value as the RPA market is poised to grow from an estimated USD 4 billion in 2020 to USD 10.4 billion by 2023," he added. "The demand for RPA related services has been growing at a tremendous pace across the world. In just a short span of time, Shell ITES, through its well-established parent organization 'Shell Networks & Solutions Pvt Ltd', has been successful in acquiring prestigious clients across the country. A partnership with an established market leader like Cloud4C would only catalyze our efforts in acquiring and servicing more clients across the world. We are looking forward to an exciting journey ahead with the team at Cloud4C," said Srinath Achar, CEO, Shell ITES on the acquisition.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

