DTIC to launch Export Barriers Monitoring Mechanism

The Export Barriers Monitoring Mechanism (EBMM) is a single channel for companies to report and receive assistance in resolving export barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:01 IST
Speaking ahead of Monday’s launch, Deputy Minister Fikile Majola said the EBMM is open to all companies that require assistance in overcoming export challenges. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) will launch the Export Barriers Monitoring Mechanism, which will help companies experiencing export challenges.

Speaking ahead of Monday's launch, Deputy Minister Fikile Majola said the EBMM is open to all companies that require assistance in overcoming export challenges.

It will be able to assist with barriers encountered locally and in foreign markets.

Companies reporting to the EBMM will receive dedicated government support, with a comprehensive resolution strategy developed for each individual barrier.

"While the EBMM is open to receive barriers encountered in all markets, it will have a particular focus on smoothing trade with the rest of Africa. The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) offers unprecedented opportunities on the continent, and building a conducive environment for the movement of goods in the region is key to unlocking the potential of the agreement," said Majola.

He adds that the EBMM will be part of a comprehensive programme of work to address non-tariff barriers that stifle regional trade.

He adds that firms making use of the EBMM will receive dedicated support from dtic officials throughout a process designed to address their specific concerns.

The launch event will include an overview of the EBMM as well as how to make use of the system. It will also include details of special support for firms looking to trade with Africa, as well as a panel discussion on export barriers featuring top business leaders.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

