Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economy unlock may curb fleet operator revenue fall 15 pc this fiscal: CRISIL

On the other hand, lower fleet utilisation and limited ability to pass on higher fuel cost will moderate operating profitability by 240-260 bps," Crisil said. The rating agency said its analysis was based on the 48 rated large fleet operators (average revenue of around Rs 300 crore in fiscal 2020) predominantly in trucking operations.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 17:27 IST
Economy unlock may curb fleet operator revenue fall 15 pc this fiscal: CRISIL

The unlocking of the economy is expected to contain the decline in fleet operators' revenue to around 15 per cent on a surge in freight demand, while the profitability may moderate by 240-260 basis points this fiscal, a report said on Friday. While essential goods were allowed to be transported, industrial and economic activities were minimal during the stringent first phase of the nationwide lockdown between late-March and early-May, according to rating agency Crisil.

The overall freight demand, which has high correlation with industrial and economic activities, nearly halved in the first quarter (April-June period), Crisil said in the report. "A likely surge in freight demand as economic activities return to normal will contain the fall in fleet operator revenue to around 15 per cent this fiscal. On the other hand, lower fleet utilisation and limited ability to pass on higher fuel cost will moderate operating profitability by 240-260 bps," Crisil said.

The rating agency said its analysis was based on the 48 rated large fleet operators (average revenue of around Rs 300 crore in fiscal 2020) predominantly in trucking operations. Those with relatively fewer owned trucks in their fleet will fare better on coverage of fixed costs compared with those having a higher costs, it said.

In July, truckers operators' body All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) said that 55 per cent of the total fleet in the country was off the road, owing to low demand, and that the transport sector was "devastated" due to lockdowns. Crisil Ratings Director Nitin Kansal said, "With the gradual unlocking of industrial and economic activities, fleet utilisation should improve to 80-90 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels during the second quarter." He added that demand for diesel has already rebounded 80 per cent and e-way bills generation rose 90 per cent by July.

Crisil expects recovery to business-as-usual is possible in the third quarter if things keep improving, he added. Crisil also said that improving fleet utilisation alone will not restore the sector's profitability.

It said fuel constitutes more than 50 per cent of the operating cost. While diesel prices are 12-14 per cent higher year-on-year, freight rates on major metro routes have not yet increased commensurately, the ratings agency said. "Such limited ability to pass on higher cost and sub-optimal load balancing on key routes would keep the profitability of fleet operators under pressure," it added.

Crisil said it expects the operating margin of the operators' to slip 240-260 bps year-on-year to around 5.3 per cent this fiscal, casting a shadow on their credit metrics. Crisil Ratings Director Nitesh Jain said, "The credit metrics of fleet operators will moderate this fiscal. We expect interest coverage and debt service coverage ratio — after factoring in the moratorium — to slide to 3 times and 1.2 times, respectively, compared with 4 times and 1.8 times last fiscal." Therefore, cash accruals will be impacted in the first half but the moratorium will lend some cushion, he added.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai activists scuffle with police officers

Pro-democracy activists tussled with police in Bangkok on Friday when demonstrators gathered at a police station in a show of support for protest leaders. Scores of activists removed a steel barricade as they tried to move closer to the Sam...

Shinzo Abe -- aka 'Super Mario' -- will miss Tokyo Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was a star at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, parading before a sellout crowd at the Maracana Stadium as Nintendo game character Super Mario. Abes humorous invitation to the next ...

Hold NEET, JEE as per schedule for students' benefit: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the NEET and JEE exams should be held as per their schedule so that one year of students does not go wasted. Various opposition parties, including the Congress, have de...

El Al to fly Israel's first flight to UAE by commercial carrier

El Al Airlines will on Monday fly Israels first flight to the United Arab Emirates by a commercial carrier, an airline spokesman confirmed on Friday, as the countries forge ahead with a deal to normalise ties. The direct flight between Tel ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020