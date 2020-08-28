Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gurugram corridor collapse: NHAI slaps show cause notices on developer, 3 others

The NHAI has also suspended work on the site along with the imposition of penalty of Rs 50,000 per day with effect from August 24, 2020, on the defaulting contractor till the requisite safety measures are put in place as per the standards and provisions of the contract agreement, it said. "On the recent mishappening of collapse of a span of under-construction elevated corridor on 6-laning of NH-248-A from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna on 22.08.2020, NHAI has initiated strict action against the companies/ personnel involved in the construction of the project," it said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:20 IST
Gurugram corridor collapse: NHAI slaps show cause notices on developer, 3 others

The NHAI on Friday said it has slapped show-cause notices on a developer as well as three others and barred two experts for two years after the collapse of an under-construction elevated corridor in Gurugram. The NHAI has also suspended work on the site along with the imposition of penalty of Rs 50,000 per day with effect from August 24, 2020, on the defaulting contractor till the requisite safety measures are put in place as per the standards and provisions of the contract agreement, it said.

"On the recent mishappening of collapse of a span of under-construction elevated corridor on 6-laning of NH-248-A from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna on 22.08.2020, NHAI has initiated strict action against the companies/ personnel involved in the construction of the project," it said in a statement. It has also constituted a four-member Committee of technical experts headed by former Director-General, Roads, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, VL Patankar for a detailed investigation in the matter, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) added.

The committee will examine lapses in the construction and suggest remedial measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future. "NHAI is committed to follow the highest standards in highway construction and any lapses in these will be dealt with zero tolerance. Strict action will be taken against the defaulters and they will be debarred from NHAI projects for a long period with severe penalties," its Chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said.

The authority said prima facie evidence indicates that there may have been deficiencies/ lapses on part of vendors, resulting in this incident threatening the safety of the users and pedestrians. The NHAI has accordingly taken action, which includes immediate demobilisation of Devender Reddy, Senior Quality cum Material Expert and R K Prajapati, Team Leader cum Senior Bridge Engineer from the site and debarment from engagement in any NHAI projects for a period of 2 years, it added.

The authority has issued show cause notice to the project's developer - Rajiv Chowk - Sohna Highway Pvt Ltd (M/s Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd) - for deficiencies in the construction work. In addition, show cause notices have been issued against L N Malviya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd for lapses in discharging the duties of the Independent Engineer, and Indian Technocrat Ltd for negligence in preparation and review of design/ drawings of the construction works.

Besides, the notice has been also served on B&S Engineering Consultants Pvt Ltd for lapses in the preparation of design/drawings of the construction works. "It was also observed during the inspection of the site by NHAI officials that the contractor has not taken adequate traffic safety measures viz barricading, deployment of marshals etc. Therefore, NHAI has suspended the work on site along with the imposition of penalty of Rs 50,000 per day w.e.f. 24.08.2020 on the defaulting contractor," it said.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SBI links YONO Krishi with govt portal for delivery of horticultural seeds at farmers' doorsteps

The countrys largest lender SBI on Friday said it has integrated YONO Krishi platform with governments first online horticultural seed portal to facilitate delivery of high quality seeds at farmers doorsteps. YONO Krishi integrates with ICA...

ECI bids warm farewell to Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa

Election Commission of India today bade a warm farewell to outgoing Election Commissioner Sh Ashok Lavasa who is moving on to take up the prestigious assignment as Vice-President, Asian Development Bank at Manila, Philippines. Sh Ashok Lava...

Thai activists scuffle with police officers

Pro-democracy activists tussled with police in Bangkok on Friday when demonstrators gathered at a police station in a show of support for protest leaders. Scores of activists removed a steel barricade as they tried to move closer to the Sam...

Shinzo Abe -- aka 'Super Mario' -- will miss Tokyo Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was a star at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, parading before a sellout crowd at the Maracana Stadium as Nintendo game character Super Mario. Abes humorous invitation to the next ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020