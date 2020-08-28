Revolt Intellicorp to launch electric bikes in Mumbai

Electric two-wheeler maker Revolt Intellicorp on Friday said it will start selling its bikes in Mumbai. Bookings for the bikes RV300 and RV400 would be open from August 30. The payment can be made on a staggered schedule also, it said in a release.

The company, which has a manufacturing facility in Manesar (Haryana), has presence in Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Revolt Intellicorp said it is all set to offer services in Mumbai as RV400 (motorcycle) will now be available in the city with its first hub in Andheri (West). "We are excited and overwhelmed to be able to cater to our customers' demands in the city (Mumbai)," Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp, said.

While the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns affected delivery timelines for some time, Sharma said the company is now sailing smoothly towards achieving its targets as much as it can by adhering to the norms set by the government on production. "We are hoping to achieve some form of normalcy and are working towards taking the next set of orders from our new hub in Mumbai," he added.

RV400 is priced at Rs 1,08,999 along with a one-time payment of Rs 3,999 at the time of booking while RV300 carries a price tag of Rs Rs 89,999 in addition to a one-time payment of Rs 2,999. Bookings can be done through the company's website, the release said. Th prices are exclusive of other charges such as registration/ RTO fee, insurance, smart card and other applicable charges on actuals.