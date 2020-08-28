Left Menu
Cairn's Mangala oilfield in Rajasthan completes 11 yrs of production

Mangala oilfield in Thar desert of Rajasthan - the largest onland oil find in the last three decades - has completed 11 years of continuous production, its operator Cairn Oil & Gas said on Friday.

28-08-2020
Mangala oilfield in Thar desert of Rajasthan - the largest onland oil find in the last three decades - has completed 11 years of continuous production, its operator Cairn Oil & Gas said on Friday. "The 'first oil' from the Mangala field, India's largest oil find in the last 30 years, flowed on August 29, 2009," the Vedanta Ltd's oil and gas division said in a statement.

The company's gross proved, and probable reserves and resources base is 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent as on March 31, 2020. "Cairn's operations at the Rajasthan block holds significant national importance. The block has contributed a cumulative USD 18 billion to the nation and state exchequers. The application of world-class technology and digitalisation has helped maintain business continuity and safe operations, even during the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

Cairn holds 70 per cent in the Barmer block while state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has a 30 per cent stake. The statement quoted Pramod Jain Bhaya, Minister of Mines & Gaupalan, Government of Rajasthan as saying that the joint venture by ONGC and Cairn for the exploration and production of oil and gas has transformed the socio-economic landscape of western Rajasthan.

"Since 2009, when production started at Mangala, the region now produces around 150,000 barrels of crude oil every day, contributing to the growing need for energy as well as creating opportunities for livelihood and economic prosperity," he said. It went on to quote Subodh Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Dept of Mines & Petroleum, Government of Rajasthan to say that the field gave Rs 35,000 crore to the state government in last one decade of production and raised per capita income of Barmer district by 650 times.

"Barmer oil fields have witnessed a phenomenal output not only in terms of crude oil production but also the success of new era of technology. We have been able to support the industries since the beginning of its journey in Barmer," he said. Vedanta Ltd chief executive Sunil Duggal said the economic and social impact of oil production from Rajasthan has indeed made the Mangala oil field the crown jewel for the state and for India.

"Cairn is committed to maximise the potential of its Rajasthan block through the application of innovative technologies like horizontal wells, EOR (Enhanced-Oil-Recovery), ASP (Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer), etc," the statement said.

