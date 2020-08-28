Future Enterprises postpones board meeting

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:00 IST
Future Enterprises said it has postponed its board meeting scheduled for Friday due to non-completion of audit of its financial results.  The meeting shall now be held on September 7, 2020, Future Enterprises said in a regulatory filing

"… meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held today i.e. August 28, 2020 for consideration and approval of audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020... stands adjourned due to non-completion of audit process of Financial Results," it said. The company, which recently defaulted on interest payment of non-convertible debentures, had earlier this week said it is considering to raise funds.

