Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to ensure potato retail price for consumers at Rs 25/kg

The West Bengal government on Friday said it has directed potato traders to ensure that the retail price of the tuber is brought down to Rs 25 a kg from Rs 32-34 a kg prevailing now.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 23:04 IST
Govt to ensure potato retail price for consumers at Rs 25/kg

The West Bengal government on Friday said it has directed potato traders to ensure that the retail price of the tuber is brought down to Rs 25 a kg from Rs 32-34 a kg prevailing now. The state government in a meeting of the potato trade bodies and cold storages had decided that a maximum of seven days will be allowed to ensure that the price of potato becomes Rs 25 a kg in the retail level.

The stakeholders have agreed that farmers will get bumper price if potato is Rs 22 per kg from the cold storage gates. Potato should be at Rs 25 for the consumers taking into account transport, wholesale and retail margin, Pradip Kumar Mazumdar, the chief agri advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. Traders, however, pointed out that Rs 3 per kg spread is not enough between cold storage gates to the platter considering the high wastage in the monsoon season.

Mazumdar said the government will take all measures to ensure that the price is adhered to. It may also ban export if the situation demands, he added.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Astros' Alvarez has double knee surgery

Houston Astros outfielderdesignated hitter Yordan Alvarez will miss the rest of the 2020 season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on both of his knees, the team announced Friday. Doctors repaired a slight tear of the patellar tendon in ...

WRAPUP 5-Judge delays extradition for teen charged in Kenosha, Wisconsin, slayings

A teenage vigilante charged with killing two people, who had been protesting the police shooting of African American Jacob Blake in Kenosha, will remain in custody in Illinois after a judge on Friday agreed to delay his extradition to Wisco...

Economy destroyed by demonetisation, 'flawed' GST', 'failed' lockdown: Rahul on FM's 'Act of God' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans remarks that the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which is an Act of God, saying the Indian economy has been destroyed by three actions -- d...

Saudi-Led coalition says destroyed Houthi drone launched towards Najran

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said on Friday it intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis in the direction of Najran, state news agency reported.Yemen has been locked in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020