Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wonderchef expects Rs 400 crore revenues in current fiscal

We closed 2019-20 with a topline of Rs 300 crore and going by the current volume, I am confident of closing this fiscal at Rs 400 crore," Saxena told PTI. Two private equity players, Swiss-based Amicus Capital and Capvent, together own 40 per cent of the company and the rest is held by the founders, Saxena said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 23:32 IST
Wonderchef expects Rs 400 crore revenues in current fiscal

Wonderchef, kitchenware brand co-founded by renowned chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Ravi Saxena, is looking at adding Rs 100 crore to the revenues this fiscal over the Rs 300 crore it clocked last fiscal, a senior company official said. Started off in 2009 as a direct selling company by entreprenuerial women who now number over 75,000, the firm nets 40 per cent of its volume from modern and general trade sales now, and online accounts for an equal share, co-founder and managing director of Wonderchef Home Appliance, Ravi Saxena said.

Direct selling, but not door-to-door sales, now contributes only 10 per cent of the volume, and the rest come from corporate gifts, defence canteens and exclusive showrooms, he said. "We have seen our sales, mostly through online, increasing by over 30 per cent in May as the lockdowns forced people to stay indoors and eat home food... We closed 2019-20 with a topline of Rs 300 crore and going by the current volume, I am confident of closing this fiscal at Rs 400 crore," Saxena told PTI.

Two private equity players, Swiss-based Amicus Capital and Capvent, together own 40 per cent of the company and the rest is held by the founders, Saxena said. Before launching Wonderchef to promote healthy cooking, he had launched as many as 14 foreign brands in the country, including five for the French food services company Sodexo and an equal number for the UAE-based retailer Ladmark group.

Saxena said the company's women direct-sellers make 20 per cent of the maximum retail price as their commission. Wonderchef products, mostly mixer grinders and pressure cookers and other cookwares, command a 10-20 per cent premium over products from other brands. Whether he plans to take the company public, Saxena, who is also the founder of the city-based B-school MISB Bocconi, said they are too small for an initial public offering now.

"We will plan an IPO when our topline crosses Rs 1,000 crore, which we expect over the next five years. Rs 300-400 crore sales is too small to get a good valuation," he said. On profitability, he said the company has been profitable for long on a month-on-month basis as it books a gross margin of 43 per cent on average.

Wonderchef employs 500, including 150 at the headquarters in Mumbai. Saxena said 70 per cent of its products are locally made through contract manufacturing and the rest are shipped in from South Korea, China and Canada.

He also said the company is setting up a new cookware plant in joint venture with a partner and will invest Rs 35 crore in the plant..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Patrol: Tesla Autopilot driver was watching movie, crashed

A Tesla driver, whose car was on Autopilot mode, was watching a movie on his phone when he crashed into a sheriffs deputy car, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. A state trooper and a Nash County deputy on Wednesday were on the s...

Chinese authorities arrest 12 people, including pro-democracy activist, secretly heading to Taiwan

Chinese authorities have arrested 12 people, including a pro-democracy activist, who were secretly heading to Taiwan by sea. Citing Coast Guard Bureau in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, NHK World reported that a speedboat was in...

Sierra Leoneans sue government for alleged environmental failings at diamond mine

Sierra Leoneans living next to the countrys largest diamond mine are taking their government to West Africas regional court for failing to protect them from alleged environmental lapses by the company that runs it, a subsidiary of Octea Lim...

Trump convention speech attracts smaller TV audience than Biden, according to early ratings data

Some 21.6 million Americans watched U.S. President Donald Trumps keynote speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention, according to preliminary ratings data on Friday that suggested a lower TV audience for Trump than Demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020