Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiscal deficit to touch 7% in FY21: Brickwork Ratings

"Given the expected shortfall in revenue, the fiscal deficit of the central government could reach approximately 7 per cent of the GDP in 2020-21, assuming the nominal GDP at last year's level," it said. Borrowings may further increase if the contraction in the economy is more severe than early estimates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 15:19 IST
Fiscal deficit to touch 7% in FY21: Brickwork Ratings
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

India's fiscal deficit is expected to touch 7 per cent of GDP in 2020-21 fiscal as against budget estimate of 3.5 per cent, with revenue collections being hit amid disruptions in economic activities due to lockdowns, according to Brickwork Ratings. "The impact of the lockdown on economic activity shows up starkly in the trends in the central government revenue collection during the first three months of fiscal 2020-21," the agency said in a report.

As per data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the central government's revenue in Q1 (April-June) of the current fiscal year is much lower than collections for the corresponding period last year. Revenue from income taxes (personal income tax and corporate income taxes) was lower by 30.5 per cent, and the GST by almost 34 per cent during the period.

On the other hand, there is a sharp increase in expenditure (by 13.1 per cent) due to additional spending incurred to save lives and livelihoods and to provide stimulus under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programme. "This has resulted in the fiscal deficit widening to 83.2 per cent of the budgeted target in the first quarter itself," the agency said.

Brickwork Ratings expects the economy to gradually pick up from the third quarter of this fiscal. "Given early signs of resumption in business activity, we expect revenue collections to reach pre-Covid levels towards the end of the third quarter, hoping that festive season demand induces consumption and spending.

"However, if the current situation prolongs further, the government may face acute burden of fund shortage to fulfil the budgeted expenditure even after considering the announced higher borrowing of Rs 12 lakh crore," it said. This, it said, could cause a huge cut in capital expenditure as well as centrally sponsored schemes, except MNREGA and the National Health Mission.

The government has already increased the allocation of Rs 40,000 crore to the MNREGA scheme in the Aatmanirbar scheme, and the funds are expected to be utilised fully in the current year. "Given the expected shortfall in revenue, the fiscal deficit of the central government could reach approximately 7 per cent of the GDP in 2020-21, assuming the nominal GDP at last year's level," it said.

Borrowings may further increase if the contraction in the economy is more severe than early estimates. As states too have been allowed additional borrowings amounting to 2 per cent of the GDP, the consolidated fiscal deficit could reach 12 per cent of the GDP.

Among the major economies, only the United States has a higher deficit than this, it added..

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Study links 'nomophobia' to poor sleep health in college students

Nomophobia -- the tension or fear of not being in contact with your smartphone is extremely common among college students and is associated with poor sleep health, according to a recent study. Preliminary results show that 89 per cent of a ...

Study reveals why people experience tension when away from smartphone

As per a recent study of young people in Portugal, the sudden feeling of panicking when one is not in contact with their smartphone could be connected to general feelings of inadequacy and inferiority. The study, published in the most recen...

Crawley ideally suited to be England's number three batsman: Ian Chappell

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell believes that Zak Crawley is ideal to be the number three batsman for England in Test cricket. Crawley had played an innings of 267 in the first innings of the third and final Test against Pakistan, and...

New govt business rules for J&K aimed at undermining authority of legislature: NPP

Describing the new government business rules for Jammu and Kashmir as repulsively bizarre, the National Panthers Party NPP on Sunday said the notification seemed to be a move on the part of BJP-led government to undermine the authority of J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020