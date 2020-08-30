Vedanta reaffirms commitment to self-reliant India

Vedanta Ltd has said its Lanjigarh alumina refinery in Odisha will continue to support 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' by producing quality raw material for aluminium production

Addressing employees at the refinery in Lanjigarh virtually, Vedanta Ltd Executive Vice-Chairman Navin Agarwal said the plant is poised to make a mark in the history of aluminium production in the world. "The refinery will continue to support ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ by producing high quality raw material for aluminium production – a vital raw material for the country - through digitalization, focus on quality, skill enhancement and asset optimisation," he said

During a virtual townhall meeting, Agarwal interacted with the employees and business partners at Lanjigarh and answered their queries on various matters. He also praised the steps taken by Vedanta Lanjigarh during the COVID-19 outbreak.