Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK reviews overseas aid strategy under new merged ministry

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, as the head of the FCDO, has charged the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) to prioritise producing "tangible, evidence-based" recommendations to ministers to drive effective overseas development spending. “We are integrating our aid budget with our diplomatic clout in the new FCDO to maximise the impact of our foreign policy,” said Raab in a statement this weekend.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 18:06 IST
UK reviews overseas aid strategy under new merged ministry

The UK government has launched a review of its overseas aid budget allocations to ensure greater value for taxpayer funds as part of its new ministry merging its foreign and aid ministries. The new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), which formally launches on Wednesday, combines the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and Department for International Department (DfID) under Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans for a new “super department” announced in June to closely align aid with foreign policy goals. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, as the head of the FCDO, has charged the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) to prioritise producing "tangible, evidence-based" recommendations to ministers to drive effective overseas development spending.

“We are integrating our aid budget with our diplomatic clout in the new FCDO to maximise the impact of our foreign policy,” said Raab in a statement this weekend. “That’s why I want to reinforce the role of ICAI, to strengthen further transparency and accountability in the use of taxpayers’ money and relentlessly focus our Global Britain strategy on policies and in areas that deliver the most value,” he said.

The minister said he wants ICAI to become “a committee for what works” in development. The FCDO said it will use the rigorous evaluation conducted by ICAI to determine how the UK aid can be better spent, based on what the evidence shows is most effective for tackling poverty and global challenges like diseases, climate changes and humanitarian disasters. While the UK has a development aid relationship with several countries, it had concluded a conventional aid programme for India at the end of 2015, instead focusing on a project-led approach aimed at strengthening India-UK ties.

The new review will look at how ministers can engage more with ICAI, to make sure the watchdog’s independent recommendations lead to better decision-making and significant, lasting change at every level of the new department. ICAI’s remit will also continue to include UK aid spent by other government departments, such as the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and the Department of Health and Social Care. Under the ministerial merger plans, Johnson has committed to giving UK aid new prominence within the country’s international policy and Raab will be empowered to make decisions on aid spending in line with the UK’s priorities overseas, harnessing the skills, expertise and evidence that have earned our reputation as a leader in the international development community.

Sir Philip Barton, the British High Commissioner to India, will be second in command of the ministry after he was promoted as the Permanent Under-Secretary of the newly-formed ministry. Raab’s review, expected to start later in September, will be carried out by senior FCDO officials in consultation with ICAI, alongside independent external experts. It will also take into account the outcomes of the Integrated Review, which is currently looking at the UK’s foreign, defence, security and international development policy. The findings of the ICAI review are expected to be published at the end of the year as the UK prepares for its G7 presidency and to host the United Nations COP26 climate summit next year, the FCDO said.

ICAI was established in 2011 to provide additional assurance to the UK taxpayer that UK aid is being spent well, has an impact globally and provides value for money. The watchdog supports Parliament in holding the UK government to account on its aid spending, the FCDO added. Dubbed the biggest review of Britain’s foreign, defence and development policy since the end of the Cold War, Johnson wants the new foreign-cum-aid department to help strengthen the UK's position in an "intensely competitive world by making sensible changes”. The government is bound by a legislative commitment to contribute 0.7 per cent of GDP to international aid.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Narasimha Rao govt was successful in maintaining good relations with neighbours: Tharoor

The P V Narasimha Rao government was successful in maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries through reasonable, conciliatory and accommodative approach while the present BJP dispensation has failed in the area, Congress MP Sha...

Wisconsin lieutenant governor says state does not need a visit from President Trump

Wisconsins Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said on Sunday the state does not need a visit from President Donald Trump, after his incendiary remarks on the racial protests in the city of Kenosha. Trump, who has taken a hard stance against...

Qatar raises minimum wage, lifts curbs on changing jobs

Qatar announced changes to its labour laws on Sunday, raising the minimum wage by 25 percent to 1,000 riyals 275 a month and scrapping a requirement for workers to get permission from their employers to change jobs.They are the latest in a ...

Ricky Ponting has always given me freedom as skipper, says Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer heaped praise on coach Ricky Ponting, saying that the former Australian skipper has always given him the freedom to led the franchise. The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020