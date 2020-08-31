Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hit 2-year top, Nikkei bounces as Berkshire buys in

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 06:16 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 06:16 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hit 2-year top, Nikkei bounces as Berkshire buys in

Asian shares notched a fresh two-year high on Monday as investors wagered monetary and fiscal policies globally would stay super stimulatory for a protracted period, keeping the safe-haven dollar on the defensive.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2% to reach its highest since June 2018, extending a 2.8% rise last week. Tokyo's Nikkei rallied 1.4% aided by news Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had bought more than 5% stakes in each of the five leading Japanese trading companies.

The Nikkei had dipped on Friday after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's resignation stirred doubts about future fiscal and monetary stimulus policies. Those concerns were eased somewhat by news Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, and a close ally of Abe, would join the race to succeed his boss. A slimmed-down leadership contest is likely around Sept. 13 to 15.

The next event of note in Asia will be China's official manufacturing PMI survey for August which is forecast to show a slight improvement to 51.2 as the recovery there continues. The U.S. ISM manufacturing survey is also expected to show a continued pick up in activity in August, while August payrolls on Friday are forecast to rise 1.4 million with the unemployment rate dipping to a still painfully-high 9.8%.

A host of Federal Reserve officials are set to speak this week, kicking off with Vice Chair Richard Clarida later Monday as they put more flesh on the bank's new policy framework Fed Chair Jerome Powell boosted stock markets last week by committing to keep inflation at 2% on average, allowing prices to run hotter to balance periods when they undershot.

The risk of higher inflation in the future, assuming the Fed can get it there, was enough to push up longer-term Treasury yields and sharply steepen the yield curve. Yields on 30-year bonds jumped almost 16 basis points last week to stand at 1.508%, 137 basis points above the two-year yield. The spread was now approaching the June gap of 146 basis points which was the largest since late 2017.

That shift was of little benefit to the U.S. dollar given the prospect of short rates staying super-low for longer, and the currency fell broadly. Early Monday, the dollar index was down at 92.211 and just a whisker above the recent two-year low of 92.127. The euro edged higher to $1.1915, having climbed 0.9% last week.

Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group, noted speculators had already built up record levels of long positions in the euro which could work to limit further gains. "A truly crowded trade that will take more news to push higher," he argued.

The dollar did steady a little on the yen at 105.47, after dropping 1.1% on Friday before finding support in the 105.10/20 zone. In commodity markets, the drop in the dollar helped gold bounce to $1,974 an ounce.

Oil prices steadied, having dipped on Friday after Hurricane Laura passed the heart of the U.S. oil industry without causing any widespread damage. Brent crude futures rose 15 cents to $45.96 a barrel, while U.S. crude gained 6 cents to $43.03.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-Pakistan protest in New York on International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances

On the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, scores of people protested outside the Pakistan consulate in New York against the forceful abductions of people from the minority communities in Pakistan by its Army and intell...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks reach 29-month top, China services surprisingly strong

Asian shares notched a 29-month high on Monday as investors wagered monetary and fiscal policies globally would stay super stimulatory, while an upbeat reading on Chinas service sector augured well for continued recovery there. MSCIs broade...

Athletes sign letter of solidarity with Invest In Us

More than 40 professional athletes signed a letter in solidarity with the Invest In Us coalition, demanding accountability for the Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob BlakeThe athletes including former boxer Laila Ali, New Orleans line...

China's top diplomat dismisses European rights concerns

Chinas foreign minister defended detention camps in Xinjiang and Hong Kongs new security law on Sunday, brushing off human rights concerns by European countries and cautioning against interference in Chinese affairs. Foreign Minister Wang Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020