Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dharavi residents to intensify protest as govt plans fresh bids for redevelopment

Last year, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had sought state advocate general's opinion on whether to go for retendering after the government purchased the 45 acre land parcel at Matunga which was to be included in the project. The opinion was sought after the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority, the special purpose vehicle appointed to implement the project had issued a letter of intent to Dubai-based Seclink Technologies Corporation, which was the highest bidder quoting around Rs 7,500 crore, while the second bid from Adani was lower at Rs 4,529 crore.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:16 IST
Dharavi residents to intensify protest as govt plans fresh bids for redevelopment

Dharavi residents have decided to intensify their agitation following the state government's plan to invite fresh bids for the redevelopment of the Asia's largest slum. The core team of the Dharavi Redevelopment Committee, a federation of 52 associations of residents, has already taken a decision to approach the court against the government's stand, its President Raju Korde said.

"We are yet to receive an official communication from the government, but if the state is rethinking about its decision, then we will intensify our agitation. We will be holding another meeting on September 3 with rest of the members to decide our next course of action," he said. Last year, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had sought state advocate general's opinion on whether to go for retendering after the government purchased the 45 acre land parcel at Matunga which was to be included in the project.

The opinion was sought after the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority, the special purpose vehicle appointed to implement the project had issued a letter of intent to Dubai-based Seclink Technologies Corporation, which was the highest bidder quoting around Rs 7,500 crore, while the second bid from Adani was lower at Rs 4,529 crore. The AG had recommended inviting fresh bids for the project, which has already seen a delay of 16 years.

According to reports, the government has accepted the recommendations of the Advocate General and is planning to invite fresh bids for the project. "We are unable to understand why the opinion (of AG) was sought when the land parcel in question was very much a part of the bid document. While bidding, we knew that the bidder will have to bear the cost of land acquisition, while the deal was to be sealed by the state and the railway authority. That is the reason why we had submitted a higher bid," Seclink Group chairman and MD Nilang Shah said. The land in question was not just a part of the bid document but had a mention in the state GR and was also discussed in the pre-bid meetings, he said.

The government had spent Rs 800 crore in buying the land parcel and had sought to recover the amount from the bidder as the deal materialised after the bidder was finalised. "Moreover, the letter of intent was given to us, since we were the highest bidder, only after the land parcel was acquired by the government. If everything was going as per the procedure, how can the deal affect the sanctity of the project," Shah asked.

He further said the tender is dynamic (evolving and not static) and therefore the lame excuse of the authority citing its unilateral action to obtain the railway land cannot be termed as parameter change and cancel the Dharavi redevelopment impacting lives of millions of people residing there. "On one hand the Centre is inviting foreign investments in India and on the other hand if such bids are cancelled for reasons other than legal grounds then we are afraid that FDI will not come to the country," Shah added.

He further said that the company, which is backed by the royal family of the UAE, has already achieved financial closure for the Rs 28,000 crore project and if it falls apart, Seclink will face a loss of over Rs 3,000 crore. "If the government goes ahead with the cancellation of the bid, then we would have no option but to take legal recourse," Shah noted.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Diplomat tapped to be PM in crisis-hit Lebanon

A Lebanese diplomat was appointed to form a new government in crisis-hit Lebanon on Monday after winning the backing of major political parties. President Michel Aoun asked Lebanons ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, to form a new govern...

Soccer-Benfica handed tough trip to PAOK in Champions League qualifiers

Twice former European champions Benfica were handed a tough match away to Greek side PAOK in the draw on Monday for the Champions League third qualifying round. Red Star Belgrade, the other former champions among the 16 teams in the hat, mu...

Thousands trapped on French trains after electrical trouble

Thousands of passengers were trapped overnight on high-speed TGV trains halted by electrical problems in southwestern France, some pleading for water, food or fresh air. Frustrated travellers raised attention to their plight on social netwo...

Will pay fine to SC, reserve right to file review plea against judgement in contempt case: Bhushan

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan said on Monday that he will submit the token fine of Re 1 imposed by the Supreme Court in the contempt case for his tweets against the judiciary, but also indicated he would file a review plea against the or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020