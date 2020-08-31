Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mitsubishi Motors executive behind Nissan alliance dies

Former Mitsubishi Motors Chief Executive Osamu Masuko, who engineered the Japanese automaker's alliance with Nissan, has died. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation said he died of heart failure on August 27. Masuko joined with former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn in forming an alliance in 2016.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:45 IST
Mitsubishi Motors executive behind Nissan alliance dies

Former Mitsubishi Motors Chief Executive Osamu Masuko, who engineered the Japanese automaker's alliance with Nissan, has died. He was 71. Masuko was named a special adviser to the company when he resigned for health reasons as of August 7. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation said he died of heart failure on August 27.

Masuko joined with former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn in forming an alliance in 2016. Ghosn was arrested and charged with alleged financial misconduct in late 2018, but skipped bail and fled to Lebanon. After he was named president of Mitsubishi Motors in 2005, Masuko worked hard to rebuild its brand image, which had been hammered by a massive, systematic and decades-long cover-up of defects that surfaced in the early 2000s.

Calm and soft-spoken, Masuko came to symbolise Mitsubishi Motors' revitalisation. Masuko had said he was stunned and saddened by Ghosn's arrest.

“I still can't figure out why, and I just don't understand,” he told reporters then. Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Makoto Uchida offered his condolences.

“His wisdom and foresight will remain as an inspiration to the automotive industry, and we will always honor his memory,” Uchida said, stressing his role in building the alliance as well as other contributions to the overall auto industry. Mitsubishi's alliance with Nissan and Renault of France was seen as an astute move, giving the automakers an edge in an increasingly competitive global market.

“During his tenure for about 16 years at MMC, Masuko made great achievements by fully demonstrating his management skills, which also enabled the company to overcome difficulties,” Mitsubishi Motors said. Masuko helped build the company's business in Southeast Asia, a key source of growth for it. He also aggressively pushed the development of ecological models.

Masuko studied political science and economics at Waseda University and did not have an engineering background. He joined trading company Mitsubishi Corporation in 1972. In 2004, he joined Mitsubishi Motors, which makes the Pajero and Outlander sport utility vehicles, as managing director of its overseas operations.

Tokyo-based Mitsubishi Motors said it is not planning any special services, respecting Masuko's wishes. The family has already held a vigil and funeral, it said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Britain traces cases linked to Greek flight

British authorities say 16 coronavirus cases have been linked to a flight that brought UK tourists back from Greece, and everyone aboard has been told to isolate themselves for two weeks. Public Health Wales says it is contacting almost 200...

Diplomat tapped to be PM in crisis-hit Lebanon

A Lebanese diplomat was appointed to form a new government in crisis-hit Lebanon on Monday after winning the backing of major political parties. President Michel Aoun asked Lebanons ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, to form a new govern...

Soccer-Benfica handed tough trip to PAOK in Champions League qualifiers

Twice former European champions Benfica were handed a tough match away to Greek side PAOK in the draw on Monday for the Champions League third qualifying round. Red Star Belgrade, the other former champions among the 16 teams in the hat, mu...

Thousands trapped on French trains after electrical trouble

Thousands of passengers were trapped overnight on high-speed TGV trains halted by electrical problems in southwestern France, some pleading for water, food or fresh air. Frustrated travellers raised attention to their plight on social netwo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020