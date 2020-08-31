Left Menu
Hyundai Mobis offers hand-picked deals in Hyundai Mobility Membership Program

Mobis India Limited, an established player in manufacturing high-quality automotive parts and accessories for Hyundai Motors in India has strategically partnered with Hyundai Motors India to offer just about everything related to ease of Mobility for a man who wants to navigate safely while enjoying all comforts!

Woosuk Leem, MD, AS Parts Division, Mobis India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mobis India Limited, an established player in manufacturing high-quality automotive parts and accessories for Hyundai Motors in India has strategically partnered with Hyundai Motors India to offer just about everything related to ease of Mobility for a man who wants to navigate safely while enjoying all comforts! "Customer delight and satisfaction are the cornerstones of our company. Life on the fast track and meeting deadlines demands a host of solutions and services which needs immediate attention. Hence, we have launched an attractive programe in a phased manner for our loyal customers. Through our partnership with Hyundai Motors and the Hyundai Mobility Membership Program (MMP), we are not only making Hyundai Genuine Accessories readily accessible but also extending additional discounts & benefits to Hyundai car owners," remarked Woosuk Leem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India, while speaking on the occasion.

"Battling COVID-19 is not easy especially when one is on the move. Hence our latest collection of Hyundai Mobis' Kavach accessories will be available which includes Hyundai Genuine Humidifier, Hyundai Genuine Vacuum Cleaner and Hyundai Genuine Temperature Gun - all helps you in maintaining health and hygiene to navigate your journey safely. All these benefits can be redeemed at any Hyundai dealerships on a pan India basis. The deals are very attractive and the services are prompt and effective," added Leem, while detailing further. Glimpse of the Mobility Membership Program:

So look no further, just sit back and enjoy your ride, as the best deals are a click away! iOS users: apps.apple.com/in/app/hyundai-mobility-membership/id1526843771

Android users: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mobiquest.mmphyundai Incepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide. Mobis India supplies After-sales Parts and accessories to approx. 4,800,000 Hyundai cars running on Indian roads.

It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) operating in the four Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/MOBIS Authorized Distributors spread across India. Operating across the globe, it has over 250 million Hyundai cars running on overseas market roads. MOBIS India exports After-sales Parts and accessories through its network of Overseas Distributors. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

