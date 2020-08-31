Left Menu
Development News Edition

ads2OTT, India’s First Integrated OTT Exchange is Set to Launch in October 2020

The exchange will specialise in helping brands, agencies and advertisers understand and navigate this revolutionary media landscape. Shivi Chopra, Co-Founder, ads2OTT says, “The rise of OTT platforms has presented a great opportunity for advertisers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:09 IST
ads2OTT, India’s First Integrated OTT Exchange is Set to Launch in October 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The exchange will offer an aggregation of ad inventory across leading and trusted OTT platforms Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India 361 Degree Entertainment & Media Pvt Ltd is set to launch ads2OTT, India's First Integrated OTT Exchange in October 2020. In the past few years, there has been a proliferation of OTT platforms in the video-on-demand category. Though there has been a substantial increase in subscription numbers, the potential of the advertising revenue is yet to be realised. Today brands and agencies are facing a challenge to reach out to multiple platforms in existence. Hence, there is a need of an exchange that offers ad inventory available across platforms, under one roof. ads2OTT is aimed to provide a one-stop solution for brands to advertise across OTT platforms. ads2OTT's futuristic construct, promises to fulfil advertisers' requirements of focused advertising, which is both impactful and result oriented. With one seamless transaction you can reach viewers across any part of India, with high-quality and on-demand content across popular TV shows, movies, LIVE sports and more. The focus is to go beyond metros and target regional and local advertisers especially in tier 2 and 3 markets. The exchange will specialise in helping brands, agencies and advertisers understand and navigate this revolutionary media landscape.

Shivi Chopra, Co-Founder, ads2OTT says, "The rise of OTT platforms has presented a great opportunity for advertisers. The advent of the festive season along with the upcoming IPL will boost advertising and brands will look at investing in the OTT space in a big way. The question is no longer about whether to invest in OTT but rather How and How much. OTT offers a formidable combination of the impact of television along with the power and precision of digital. Our prime focus will be to help regional and local brands to experience the efficiency and effectiveness of the category. At the same time, we will be catering to national brands who are looking at conveying their brand's message or extending their existing broadcast reach. We are extremely bullish about the future of OTT and the exponential ROI it will generate for advertisers." Shivi Chopra further added, "ads2OTT is envisioned to play a critical and catalytic role in forming OTT into a separate category within the Media Advertising Landscape." Economic downturn and budget limitations could force marketers to adopt creative solutions to attract users. In the near future, ads2OTT will experiment with innovative formats such as in-show monetization, with shoppable content embedded directly in the stream as there is a need to think holistically. Advertisers will aim to capitalize on the OTT boom but will have to become more particular of the media sources and their proportion impacting the consumer mind space. Brands are increasingly allocating their marketing spends to OTT platforms as the digital medium becomes highly influential and consumers are deeply engaged with this medium.

ABOUT 361 DEGREE Entertainment and Media Pvt. Ltd. 361 Degree is an integrated marketing and communications company. The platform provides end-to-end solutions through their group companies, ranging from planning to execution, across multiple media and entertainment spectrum.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Police along with Army arrest three persons who were in contact with Pakistani handler of LeT

Reasi District Police and Army RR unit from Mahore with active support from army intelligence has busted a major Lashkar-e-Taibas LET revival plan in the Mahore area of the district and arrested three persons who were in contact with their ...

Berlin zoo's twin panda cubs celebrate 1st birthday

The Berlin zoos popular twin panda cubs have celebrated their first birthday with a special frozen cake and a portion of snow from the penguin house. Pit and Paule Chinese names Meng Xiang und Meng Yuan were the first pandas to be born in...

7-yr-old Chennai boy identifies 150 car logos in a minute, creates record

A seven-year-old boy, Kevin Raahul, set a record when he identified 150 car logos in one minute with the achievement later being registered in the India Book of Records 2020 and the Asia Book of Records. I love cars very much--I identified ...

Amilionn Technologies - Governance for Phygital World

Hyderabad Telangana India, Aug 31 ANIBusinessWire India The world is now living in two worlds, one is Physical and the other one is Digital. On the whole, it is living in the Phygital Society. One company that is making fast strides is Amil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020