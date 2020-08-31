Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI announces more measures to foster orderly market conditions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct additional special open market operations involving the simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities for Rs 20,000 crore in two tranches of Rs 10,000 crore each.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:31 IST
RBI announces more measures to foster orderly market conditions
The RBI says it is committed to use all instruments to revive the economy. Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct additional special open market operations involving the simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities for Rs 20,000 crore in two tranches of Rs 10,000 crore each. The auctions will be conducted on September 10 and 17, the central bank said on Monday adding it remains committed to conduct further such operations as warranted by market conditions.

Besides, the RBI will conduct term repo operations for an aggregate amount of Rs one lakh crore at floating rates (that is at the prevailing repo rate) in mid-September to assuage pressures on the market on account of advance tax outflows. "In order to reduce the cost of funds, banks that had availed of funds under long-term repo operations (LTROs) may exercise an option of reversing these transactions before maturity. Thus, the banks may reduce their interest liability by returning funds taken at the repo rate prevailing at that time (5.15 per cent) and availing funds at the current repo rate of 4 per cent."

Currently, banks are required to maintain 18 per cent of their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) in statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) securities. The extant limit for investments that can be held in held for trading (HTM) category is 25 per cent of total investment. Banks are allowed to exceed this limit provided the excess is invested in SLR securities within an overall limit of 19.5 per cent of NDTL. SLR securities held in HTM category by major banks amount to around 17.3 per cent of NDTL at present.

However, there are inter-bank variations with some banks close to the 19.5 per cent of NDTL limit. The RBI said it will allow banks to hold fresh acquisitions of SLR securities acquired from September 1 under HTM up to an overall limit of 22 per cent of NDTL up to March 31, 2021.

The central bank said it remains committed to using all instruments at its command to revive the economy by maintaining congenial financial conditions, mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and restore the economy to a path of sustainable growth while preserving macroeconomic and financial stability. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai home to highest number of data centres: Report

The financial capital witnessed the highest capacity addition on data centres in the January-June period this year and now accounts for 42 per cent of the overall installed capacity in the country, a report said on Monday. Cable landing sta...

Spencer s Retail plan health & wellness advisors in hyper stores

In a bid to increase its consumer engagement RP Sanjiv Goenka owned retail chain Spencers has announced that it will have health and wellbeing advisors in all its stores which are in the hyper format. The advisors will provide information t...

WRAPUP 3-China's big banks face fallout as pandemic forebearance expires

Chinas largest state-owned banks are readied for rising bad debt and increased margin pressure in the months ahead as forbearance policies designed to give borrowers breathing space during the coronavirus crisis expire.All five banks, which...

J-K: Police along with Army arrest three persons who were in contact with Pakistani handler of LeT

Reasi District Police and Army RR unit from Mahore with active support from army intelligence has busted a major Lashkar-e-Taibas LET revival plan in the Mahore area of the district and arrested three persons who were in contact with their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020