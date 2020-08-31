Spencer s Retail plan health & wellness advisors in hyper stores

In a bid to increase its consumer engagement RP Sanjiv Goenka owned retail chain Spencer's has announced that it will have health and wellbeing advisors in all its stores which are in the hyper format. The advisors will provide information to consumers on health and immunity benefits of various food items which may come handy during the coronavirus pandemic, the retail major said in a statement.

The development comes a day after Reliance announced its taking control of future Retail business. "At Spencer's we have launched the health and wellness initiative, enabling our consumers to not just seek information regarding products available at our stores that help in building their immunity and overall well-being through dedicated advisors appointed at stores, but also seek one-on-one teleconsultation through certified nutritionists in partnership with Dr.Path Labs," Spencer's managing director and chief executive officer Devendra Chawla said.

The health and wellness advisors will inform consumers about the importance of a balanced diet for their overall well-being, the statement said.