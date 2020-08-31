Left Menu
E-bike-sharing platform Yulu starts operations in Mumbai

Backed by Bajaj Auto, the two-year-old startup had entered into a memorandum of understanding with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on January 31 for providing a total of 500 e-bikes at 25 different locations in these areas.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:12 IST
E-bike-sharing platform Yulu starts operations in Mumbai

Bengaluru-based electric bike-sharing platform Yulu on Monday started its services in and around BKC, and Bandra East and Kurla stations in the city. Backed by Bajaj Auto, the two-year-old startup had entered into a memorandum of understanding with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on January 31 for providing a total of 500 e-bikes at 25 different locations in these areas.

"The facility was to start by February 2020, but due to COVID-19 pandemic situation it is being operational on August 31," MMRDA Commissioner RA Rajeev said. He further said the MMRDA is continuously striving to address the problems arising out of vehicular traffic in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Yulu plans to commence operations in these locations in a phased manner. "To avail, the facility one has to pay Rs 5 towards unlocking charges and then Rs 1.5 for every one minute of ride. There will be facilities of monthly recharges and bonus of 20-100 per cent," MMRDA said.

Initially, the fare system of the app-based service was fixed at Rs 10 for unlocking the cycle and there after Rs 10 per 10 minutes. Yulu, which operates in Bengaluru and recently entered portions of New Delhi and Navi Mumbai, has so far raised about USD 15 million besides the money raised through debt.

Yulu co-founder and COO Hemant Gupta had earlier said the services will be available round the clock and can be used by all commuters with age over 16 without the need of a licence. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency will sanitise the e-bikes frequently and will take sufficient care of the allied facilities, MMRDA said.

The agreement with Yulu was a part of MMRDA's station access and mobility programme (STAMP) initiative for partnering with technology-based applications with a focus on crowd management, seamless commuter experience and the increased availability of convenient last-mile services. This project will lead to actual deployment of solutions which will be scaled up by MMRDA for all metro lines as they get completed to provide delightful commuting experience to Mumbaikars, Rajeev said.

