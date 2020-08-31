Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pitti Engineering is on expansion mode for tapping the potential in precision engineering products

The residual long-term order book stands at Rs 550 crore, which comprises of engineering products catering to user industries like Diesel and electric locomotives for Indian Railways, data farms, consumer durables and renewable energy. Pitti Engineering has presence in range of engineering products, from highly efficient modern locomotives to green transport solutions through electric vehicles, from renewable energy through hydro and wind power to super critical lesser emission thermal power, from India’s first self-propelled engine-less train, to ultra-modern irrigation projects.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:14 IST
Pitti Engineering is on expansion mode for tapping the potential in precision engineering products

Mumbai 31st August, 2020: Pitti Engineering, which has progressed itself into an integrated and complete engineering solutions provider, is very well on track on its expansion plan of Rs. 250 crore to enhance its installed capacity from the existing 36,000 MT to 46,000 MT for sheet metal components and from 2,47,600 hours to 405,600 hours for machining. The residual long-term order book stands at Rs 550 crore, which comprises of engineering products catering to user industries like Diesel and electric locomotives for Indian Railways, data farms, consumer durables and renewable energy.

Pitti Engineering has presence in range of engineering products, from highly efficient modern locomotives to green transport solutions through electric vehicles, from renewable energy through hydro and wind power to super critical lesser emission thermal power, from India’s first self-propelled engine-less train, to ultra-modern irrigation projects. Company’s products find a suitable application in almost every equipment that rotates or generates electricity. The other prestigious products include Power Systems for Data Firms, Propulsion Systems for Electric Vehicles and Various Sub-assemblies for Intercity Passenger and Freight movement Components for Mass Urban Transit Systems, and Renewable Energy.

Commenting on the resumption of its manufacturing operations, Mr. Akshay Pitti, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, said that, “Our operations are marginally impacted by covid-19 outbreak and lockdown. Our orders are intact as majority of them are long term in nature. We have started deliveries for our customers. We are seeing the green shoots and we are in the processing of winning more orders during the current year. We are very hopeful that the capex recovery on the anvil. Worldwide capital goods players were operating on just in time inventories for the last couple of years. The suppliers are exhausted and tremendous order flow is expected to just to meet the current demand in capital goods sectors especially in high value added products, wherein we have a presence.” He further added that, “Company’s well-crafted strategy to cater to multiple sub-sectors in the same segment based on its more than two decades of experience really paid off. This has insulated company from many cyclical demand curves in the capital goods sector”. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, died on Monday after weeks in hospital, his son and the current presidents office said. A veteran politician who served as foreign and financ...

Mukherjee left indelible mark on India's development trajectory; scholar par excellence, towering statesman, admired by all: Modi.

Mukherjee left indelible mark on Indias development trajectory scholar par excellence, towering statesman, admired by all Modi....

India grieves passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee: PM Narendra Modi.

India grieves passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee PM Narendra Modi....

CoGTA emphasises need of having equal gender representation in govt

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs CoGTA, Parks Tau, has emphasised the importance of having 5050 gender representation in local government.As we prepare for local government elections next year, our delib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020