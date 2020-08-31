Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian economy contracts 23.9 pc in April-June quarter

The Indian economy contracted by 23.9 per cent in the April-June quarter of this fiscal amid the COVID-19 crisis, official data showed on Monday. Most rating agencies had projected contraction in India's GDP for the first quarter of 2020-21. China's economy grew by 3.2 per cent in April-June after recording a decline of 6.8 per cent in January-March 2020..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:55 IST
Indian economy contracts 23.9 pc in April-June quarter
Representative image

The Indian economy contracted by 23.9 percent in the April-June quarter of this fiscal amid the COVID-19 crisis, official data showed on Monday. The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 5.2 percent in the corresponding April-June period of 2019-20, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. The Centre began easing the lockdown for certain economic activities from April 20 onwards. Most rating agencies had projected contraction in India's GDP for the first quarter of 2020-21.

China's economy grew by 3.2 percent in April-June after recording a decline of 6.8 percent in January-March 2020.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Over 5K fresh cases, 63 more deaths in UP

The death toll due to coronavirus climbed to 3,486 in Uttar Pradesh with 63 fresh COVID-19 fatalities reported from the state, a senior official said on Monday. Among the fresh COVID-19 deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded the highest num...

Rupee to strengthen in Rs 73.5-74 range against US dollar in short run: Report

The rupee is likely to strengthen in the range of 73.5-74 against the US dollar in the short run, helped by higher overseas inflows, says a report. The rupee has strengthened in August due to a combination of both fundamentals as well as ...

Core sector shrinks by 9.6 pc in July amid graded easing of COVID-19 lockdowns

The eight core industries contracted by 9.6 per cent in July amid a gradual easing of COVID-19 lockdowns, government data released on Monday showed. This is the fifth month of contraction in a row for the eight-core industries. However, it ...

Man held for drowning his infant niece in water drum

A 19-year-old man has been arrested from Maharashtras Latur district for allegedly drowning his 13-day-old niece in a water drum, as he was irritated by her crying, police said on Monday. The infant was found dead in the water drum at the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020