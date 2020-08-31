Left Menu
Asus enters into commercial PC category in India, eyes 5% mkt share

"The commercial PC market in India is estimated to be about 5 million units and we are targeting 5 per cent share in the first year," he said. According to IDC, the countrywide lockdown drove strong demand for notebooks in the enterprise segment as organisations rushed to ensure business continuity by providing its workforce the required infrastructure to work at home.

Asus enters into commercial PC category in India, eyes 5% mkt share
Taiwanese tech major Asus on Monday announced its foray into the commercial PC segment in India and said it aims to capture five per cent market share in the next one year. The company, which held 16 per cent share in the country's consumer PC segment in the June 2020 quarter (as per IDC data), has named Dinesh Sharma as the Business Head for the new vertical. He will continue to head the mobile phone business for Asus India as well. "India is the key focus country for Asus and in the consumer PC segment, we are already among the top players in the market. We want to introduce the same amount of consumer centricity for businesses in India, providing customers with a wide range of innovative, cutting-edge products to meet their needs," Sharma told PTI.

He added that the company will have a range of at least 11-12 base products with multiple product specifications that will be presented to customers across segments like education, government, small and medium businesses (SMBs) as well as large enterprises. The products will be unveiled next month. "The commercial PC market in India is estimated to be about 5 million units and we are targeting 5 per cent share in the first year," he said.

According to IDC, the countrywide lockdown drove strong demand for notebooks in the enterprise segment as organisations rushed to ensure business continuity by providing its workforce the required infrastructure to work at home. This, it said, led to an all-time high of enterprise notebook purchases with shipments growing by 105.5 per cent year-on-year in June 2020 quarter. IDC had noted that enterprises reduced desktop buying and even converted a few orders to notebooks. Small and medium businesses (SMBs) also increased their procurement of notebooks with relatively moderate growth of 12.1 per cent year-on-year in the said quarter. Asked about competition from players like HP, Dell and Lenovo that have a strong position in the enterprise segment, Sharma said Asus competes with the same set of competitors in the consumer PC segment as well.

"We are already a leader in the motherboards and high-tech Gaming PCs, and this move is the next strategic step for us. Companies across industries have employees working from home in this time of pandemic and they need robust working solutions," Sharma said. He added that Asus will launch products across all key segments covering notebooks, desktops, All in Ones (AIOs) and mobile workstations. The company will work with partners like system integrators to strengthen its position in the segment. It will also be closely working with Microsoft and Intel to introduce the product range with the latest processors. In addition to products, Asus will also offer value-added services for enterprises such as Warranty Extension options, Accidental Damage Protection, Hard Disk Retention Service, and Priority Service.

