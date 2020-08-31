MoD signs contracts for supply of Six Pinaka Regiments to Indian Army

Providing a further boost to the 'Make in India' initiative of Government of India in the Defence Sector, Acquisition Wing of Ministry of Defence (MoD) has today signed contracts with M/s. Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. (BEML), M/s. Tata Power Company Ltd. (TPCL) and M/s. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the supply of Six Pinaka Regiments to the Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army at an approximate cost of Rs. 2580 Crores. These Six Pinaka Regiments comprise 114 Launchers with Automated Gun Aiming & Positioning System (AGAPS) and 45 Command Posts to be procured from M/s TPCL and M/s L&T and 330 Vehicles to be procured from M/s BEML. These Six Pinaka Regiments will be operationalised along the Northern and Eastern Borders of our country further enhancing the operational preparedness of our Armed Forces. Induction of Six Pinaka Regiments is planned to be completed by 2024.

This project under Buy (Indian) categorisation, with 70% Indigenous Content, has been approved by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO and productions by the above-mentioned defence industries. This is a flagship project showcasing public-private partnership under the aegis of Government of India (DRDO & MoD) enabling "Aatmnirbharta" in cutting edge Defence t technologies.

(With Inputs from PIB)