Rajnath Singh Asserts Rahul Gandhi's Shift to Rae Bareli Exposes His Departure from Amethi Battlefield
PTI | Rohtak | Updated: 03-05-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 13:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi ran away from battle, such kind of people want to lead country: Rajnath Singh on Cong leader shifting to Rae Bareli from Amethi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh: Congress holds meeting to prepare election strategy for Shimla constituency
Congress may field candidates for Amethi, Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kharge
Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, likely to contest from Rae Bareli and Amethi seats: Sources
BSP Announces New Candidates in UP, Including Thakur Prasad Yadav in Rae Bareli
Wait for few more days: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on party nominees for Amethi, Rae Bareli seats in UP.