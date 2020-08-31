Pinaki Chakraborty appointed director of NIPFP

Eminent economist Pinaki Chakraborty will take charge as the director of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) from October 15, the economic think-tank said on Monday. Chakraborty will replace Rathin Roy, a former member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM). Roy had quit as NIPFP director in June. Chakraborty is a professor at NIPFP but currently on leave and serving as Chief - Social Policy, Unicef State Office for Tamil Nadu and Kerala. "Appointment of New Director : We are delighted to announce that Prof. Pinaki Chakraborty has been appointed our Director for a five year term commencing 15th October 2020," the NIPFP said in a tweet. Recently, former Reserve Bank governor Urjit Patel took charge as the chairman of NIPFP.