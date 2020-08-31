Left Menu
CEAMA welcomes BEE move to extend voluntary star rating for washing machines, microwaves

"CEAMA welcomes the move by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency for extending the validity of the star-rating table for washing machine and microwave oven under voluntary programme till December 31, 2021," said CEAMA President Kamal Nandi. It further said that the extension will provide much needed time to the manufacturers for developing the required infrastructure and seek NABL accreditation for in-house test set up as appropriate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:16 IST
The appliances and consumer electronics industry on Monday welcomed the Bureau of Energy Efficiency's move to give manufacturers time till December 2021 to comply with the mandatory energy labelling for washing machines and microwave ovens. The Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) said this extension would help the players to create required infrastructure and in-house test facilities.

BEE, as part of its mandate, under the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, had proposed to make the energy labelling mandatory from December 31, 2020, for all the brands selling washing machine and microwave oven. Initially, the programme for the two appliances was to be implemented on a voluntary basis and was to be mandatory from December 31, 2020. The programme is aimed at improving energy efficiency in household appliances to reduce energy bills of common consumers.

The star labelling process for any products involves a large investment and the move shall bring some respite to the manufacturers in this difficult time, it said. "CEAMA welcomes the move by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency for extending the validity of the star-rating table for washing machine and microwave oven under voluntary programme till December 31, 2021," said CEAMA President Kamal Nandi.

It further said that the extension will provide much needed time to the manufacturers for developing the required infrastructure and seek NABL accreditation for in-house test set up as appropriate. "CEAMA hopes that extension will also be provided for other products under consumer electronics and appliances industry like ACs, induction cooktops, HDTVs, ceiling fans, etc," it added.

Last year, in March, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which functions under the power ministry, had assigned star ratings on two electrical appliances — microwave ovens and washing machines -- based on their energy efficiency metrics. Some of the makers are already voluntarily labelling it, said the CEAMA president.

Under this, manufacturers were to register their products online for availing appropriate star rating for respective models/products. Star Rating of on a scale of 1 to 5 for any model/brand of the washing machine or microwave oven was to be availed based on test report from NABL or equivalent labs subsequent to scrutiny by the BEE. BEE is a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, which assists in developing policies and strategies with the primary objective of reducing the energy intensity of the Indian economy.  BEE coordinates with designated consumers, agencies and other organisations to identify and utilise the existing resources and infrastructure, in performing the functions assigned to it under the Energy Conservation Act.

