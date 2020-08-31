Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canon and NT-Ware announce support for Microsoft’s Universal Print

Support for Universal Print will be launched with the next uniFLOW Online deployment update, which is currently expected in October 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:40 IST
Canon and NT-Ware announce support for Microsoft’s Universal Print
imageRUNNER ADVANCE devices can be registered to uniFLOW Online Express or uniFLOW Online in bulk, easing administration burdens. Image Credit: PR Newswire

Continuing their commitment to cloud-based solutions that help enable digital transformation, Canon Europe (Canon-Europe.com) and NT-ware recently announced the upcoming support for Universal Print, developed by Microsoft. Organisations that wish to utilise Universal Print within their environment can benefit from the native support that will be built into imageRUNNER ADVANCE firmware along with the additional capabilities that will be provided by either the free-of-charge uniFLOW Online Express or optional uniFLOW Online.

Designed to provide a modern print service experience in Microsoft 365 for businesses and educational institutions of any size, Universal Print moves some key Windows Server print infrastructure to Microsoft 365 and offers print management capabilities. As an added convenience, a single generic driver is used, irrespective of the printer model, so no driver management and setup is needed.

Native support for Universal Print with imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX and third-generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE models is set to be included in version 3.11 of the Unified Firmware Platform, which is currently scheduled to release in September 2020. This allows users to print to these models using Universal Print without the need for local print servers. uniFLOW Online Express, a free-of-charge SaaS service also running on Microsoft Azure, will be able to extend the capabilities of Universal Print for these models by providing device authentication, comprehensive print/copy/scan/fax reporting, scan to me and Google Drive.

"Digital transformation is now higher on business' agendas than it has ever been and the need for flexibility has become even more critical throughout this period of global change. But the desire for more cloud-based ways of working isn't new," says Ben Gossage, B2B Sales and Marketing Director Canon Central and North Africa. "We have been collaborating closely with our customers for many years to support the evolution of their workspaces, providing the right tools and expertise no matter where they are in their transformation journey. Partnering with Microsoft to ensure native integration of Universal Print across our portfolio was a natural next step in making cloud functionality even more accessible for businesses of all sizes. Aligning the strength, reliability and innovative technology of both brands results in a secure and user-friendly print experience for workers and more streamlined and manageable setup for IT teams."

uniFLOW Online, an optional 100 percent cloud solution running in various Azure data centres globally, will have the ability to connect natively to Universal Print and offer even more capabilities to the print environment including:

Secure Print with a single universal queue

My Print Anywhere allowing users to release their job to any compatible device, including those not supporting Universal Print natively

Extensive accounting (print, copy, fax, scan), prices, cost centres and reporting

Support for other client operating systems such as macOS and Chrome OSMobile Printing and Mobile Printing for guests

imageRUNNER ADVANCE devices can be registered to uniFLOW Online Express or uniFLOW Online in bulk, easing administration burdens. Users are able to select supported finishing options such as duplex, hole-punch and multi-position staple from the Windows print dialogue.

"We are excited to be working closely together with Microsoft on the integration of uniFLOW Online and Universal Print," said Karsten Huster, president and CEO, NT-ware. "The result will be a holistic cloud solution that combines powerful features with straightforward administration."

Support for Universal Print will be launched with the next uniFLOW Online deployment update, which is currently expected in October 2020. Large organisations have the opportunity to try uniFLOW Online and the Universal Print integration before the official launch date. To learn more, please contact marketing@nt-ware.com.

Issa Khoury, principal program manager lead, Microsoft Corporation, said, "Universal Print was developed to provide our Microsoft 365 customers with an easy-to-use solution to help them migrate and manage their print infrastructure in the cloud. We are happy to be working alongside Canon and NT-ware to expand this offering and help our joint customers meet ever-changing business needs. We are really excited that Canon will have print devices in the market that will have native support for Universal Print."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Governor condoles Pranab Mukherjee's demise

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee by calling the late leader an exceptional statesman with unparalleled experience in administration and parliamentary proceedings. He was an excep...

Haryana reports highest single-day spike of 1450 COVID cases; former minister Panwar tests positive

Haryana on Monday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,450 coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally in the state to 64,732, as per a medical bulletin issued on Monday. The total fatalities increased to 689 with seven more dea...

VHP demands handing over of idols of Hindu deities unearthed in Pakistan

A Vishva Hindu Parishad VHP delegation on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Pakistan Embassy here, demanding to handover the idols of Hindu deities reportedly recovered from Multan court premises last week. Citing media reports, the VHP ...

Ramesh Pokhriyal speaks to CMs ahead of JEE exam

A day before the commencement of the Joint Entrance Examination JEE, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday said that he has spoken to chief ministers of most states to ensure that students do not face problems while appearing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020