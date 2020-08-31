Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares end lower on dismal inflation data, gain for August

European shares ended Monday lower, weighed down by weak financial stocks after disappointing German and Italian inflation data, but closed August higher thanks to optimism over new stimulus measures and a COVID-19 vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:58 IST
European shares end lower on dismal inflation data, gain for August

European shares ended Monday lower, weighed down by weak financial stocks after disappointing German and Italian inflation data, but closed August higher thanks to optimism over new stimulus measures and a COVID-19 vaccine. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.6% lower on the day, with the bulk of losses coming right before the close, in line with declines on Wall Street.

The index added about 2.9% in August, but still remains around 15% below pre-pandemic highs due to middling economic data and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. It has stuck to a roughly 30-point trading range since June. Travel and leisure stocks led gains for the month, adding nearly 15% as countries relaxed some virus-driven curbs on travel. Still, the sector remains sensitive to any spikes in cases, and is among the worst performers this year.

Financials were the biggest weights on the index for the day, after German and Italian inflation data missed expectations for August. EU inflation data is due on Tuesday and is widely expected to remain below the European Central Bank's target.

"There had been speculation as to whether the current crisis would be deflationary or inflationary. Today’s German inflation data suggest that for the time being the deflationary threat is clearly more pressing than any inflationary one," wrote Carsten Brzeski, Chief Economist, Eurozone and Global Head of Macro at ING. The weak inflation reading could prompt action from the ECB to release more money into the market, a stance that would be similar to one promised by the U.S. Federal Reserve last week.

"We see the move in Fed policy as confirming an important shift that could also put pressure on other central banks — such as the European Central Bank — to tolerate higher levels of inflation," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note. Utility stocks were among the few gainers for the day, with Suez topping the STOXX 600 after larger peer Veolia offered to buy a 29.9% stake in the French water and waste firm from gas and power utility Engie for 2.9 billion euros.

The three stocks were the top performers on the STOXX 600 for the day. British markets were closed for a holiday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Spain reports more than 23,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

Spain has registered more than 23,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference on Monday, suggesting the infection rate had declined slightly from an Aug. 21 peak.Health ministry data sho...

Russian court bars Navalny's candidate from local elections

A Russian court has barred a candidate promoted by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in the last video before his sudden illness from running for a seat on the city council in Novosibirsk, Siberia, Navalnys team said on Monday. We learned today...

Bannon co-defendant pleads not guilty to U.S. border wall fraud

Brian Kolfage, the U.S. Air Force veteran charged alongside former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon with defrauding donors in a scheme to build the presidents signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, pleaded not guilty on Monday. Feder...

Kerala Governor condoles Pranab Mukherjee's demise

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee by calling the late leader an exceptional statesman with unparalleled experience in administration and parliamentary proceedings. He was an excep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020