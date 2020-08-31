Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) buys Bharti Airtel shares worth nearly Rs 1,953 cr

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd on Monday bought shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd worth nearly Rs 1,953 crore through open market transaction. According to bulk deal data on the NSE, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) bought over 3.8 crore shares, representing about 0.69 per cent shareholding of Bharti Airtel, at Rs 513.79 per scrip.

The total deal value stood at Rs 1,952.94 crore. Shares of Bharti Airtel on Monday ended 2.10 per cent lower at Rs 512.45 on the NSE.

Through separate bulk deals on NSE, three entities -- Norges Bank on account of Government Pension Fund Global, Ashwin Stocks and Investment Pvt Ltd, and Swapnil Mehta -- offloaded Future Retail Ltd's shares worth Rs 314 crore. Norges Bank on account of Government Pension Fund Global sold 95 lakh shares of Future Retail at Rs 158.61 apiece, Ashwin Stocks and Investment offloaded 73.38 lakh shares at Rs 160.8 per scrip and Swapnil Mehta sold 28.53 lakh scrips at Rs 161.14 apiece.

The total combined deal value stood at Rs 314.63 crore. Separately, Ashwin Stocks and Investment bought shares of Future Retail worth Rs 138.4 crore, while Swapnil Mehta picked up Future Retail shares worth Rs 56.04 crore, the data showed.

Shares of Future Retail on Monday ended 19.99 per cent higher at Rs 162.35 per scrip on the NSE.