Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take loan to pay GST compensation to states: Baghel to Centre

Therefore, in my opinion instead of states, the Centre should arrange the amount by taking loan itself or through other resources for providing GST compensation, Baghel, who also holds the finance portfolio, said. He said the state government is yet to receive Rs 2,828 crore in GST compensation from the Centre even though five months of the current financial year have passed.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:47 IST
Take loan to pay GST compensation to states: Baghel to Centre

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday asked the Centre to borrow loan and pay GST compensation due to states. In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Baghel sought Rs 2,828 crore for the state as GST compensation due for the financial year 2020-21, an official statement here said The Centre has put forward the option before states(at the 41st GST Council meeting last week) to take loan to deal with the shortfall in GST compensation.

"You are well aware that as per constitutional provisions, the Centre is accountable for providing GST compensation, Baghel said in the letter. If states borrow loans for the purpose, then the financial burden would fall on the states.

"Receiving the cess for GST compensation by the Centre and repaying loan by the state through it will be a complex and uncertain process, he said. Therefore, in my opinion instead of states, the Centre should arrange the amount by taking loan itself or through other resources for providing GST compensation, Baghel, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

He said the state government is yet to receive Rs 2,828 crore in GST compensation from the Centre even though five months of the current financial year have passed. The amount should be provided to the state without any further delay, he demanded.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

New Jersey, California ease dining restrictions in moves toward pre-pandemic economies

New Jersey and California on Monday took incremental steps toward resumption of their pre-pandemic economies by allowing restaurants to begin limited indoor dining, as new coronavirus cases abated nationwide despite some new hotspots. New J...

In battleground Pennsylvania, Biden blames Trump for sowing chaos amid crises

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump in a speech from battleground state Pennsylvania on Monday of sowing chaos amid nationwide protests, pushing back on Republican assertions that Trump stands for law ...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday times ET GMT-4. The Grand Slam, the second this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic 142...

J-K govt announces 7-day mourning after Pranab Mukherjee's death

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday declared seven-day mourning following the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, an official spokesman said. Mukherjee died on Monday at an Army hospital here, his son Abhijit said. He was 84...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020