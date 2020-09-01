Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-TPG explores $8 bln sale of U.S. cable operator Astound -sources

Private equity firm TPG is exploring a sale of Astound that could value the owner of a U.S. network of regional cable TV and internet providers at more than $8 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter. The potential sale would come as cable operators have seen their fortunes buoyed by consumers requiring more internet bandwidth, as they stay home to work and be entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 00:47 IST
EXCLUSIVE-TPG explores $8 bln sale of U.S. cable operator Astound -sources

Private equity firm TPG is exploring a sale of Astound that could value the owner of a U.S. network of regional cable TV and internet providers at more than $8 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The potential sale would come as cable operators have seen their fortunes buoyed by consumers requiring more internet bandwidth, as they stay home to work and be entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic. TPG has hired Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co to advise on the sale process, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the matter is confidential.

TPG, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan declined to comment. RCN Telecom Services, a division of Astound, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Astound's network includes RCN, Grande Communications Networks LLC and Wave Broadband. TPG acquired RCN and Grande for $2.25 billion in 2016 and a year later bought Wave Broadband in a $2.37 billion deal.

Astound's businesses serve parts of California, Chicago, Massachusetts, New York City, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. Shares of rival broadband provider Charter Communications Inc are up more than 25% so far in 2020, outpacing the broader market. Charter earlier this month reported second-quarter profit that more than doubled.

AT&T Inc has also been looking to capitalize on private equity interest in the sector. It has been making renewed efforts this year to divest its satellite TV business DirecTV and has been having conversations with buyout firms about a potential deal, according to people familiar with the matter. AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina debt deal gets 'massive' backing, 99% of bonds to be restructured

Argentinas debt restructuring deal received massive backing from creditors, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Monday, which would allow the country to revamp 99 of the total eligible bonds and gain breathing room during a swirling econ...

Brazil police arrest more than 400 people in drug gang crackdown

Brazilian police said on Monday they arrested more than 400 people in a major nationwide operation that highlights the complex structure and vast reach of the nations largest drug gang, the PCC. According to the police, 422 arrest warrants ...

Tennis-Tsitsipas races past Ramos-Vinolas to reach second round

Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas kicked off his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title in style as he overwhelmed Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2 6-1 6-1 on Monday to reach the second round of the U.S. Open. Tsitsipas, who entered the fi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip but clinch fifth month of gains; dollar soft

A gauge of global stocks pulled back from a record high on Monday but locked in a fifth straight month of gains while the dollar remained weak as investors adjust to the policy shift outlined by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020