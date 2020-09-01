Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharti Infratel to proceed with Indus Towers merger; VIL's cash consideration at Rs 4,000 cr

The company said its board, in a meeting held on August 31, 2020, took note of the status of scheme of arrangement between Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel and the related agreements. "After deliberations, the board has decided to authorise the chairman to proceed with the scheme and to comply with other procedural requirements for completion of the merger including approaching NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) to make the scheme effective subject to certain procedural condition precedents," it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 10:45 IST
Bharti Infratel to proceed with Indus Towers merger; VIL's cash consideration at Rs 4,000 cr

Bharti Infratel on Tuesday said its board has decided to proceed with the scheme for merger with Indus Towers, and that the cash consideration chosen by Vodafone Idea for its 11.15 per cent stake in Indus Towers is expected to be about Rs 4,000 crore. The company said its board, in a meeting held on August 31, 2020, took note of the status of scheme of arrangement between Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel and the related agreements.

"After deliberations, the board has decided to authorise the chairman to proceed with the scheme and to comply with other procedural requirements for completion of the merger including approaching NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) to make the scheme effective subject to certain procedural condition precedents," it said in a regulatory filing. Bharti Airtel will hold 36.7 per cent stake in the merged entity, Vodafone UK (28.2 per cent), Providence Equity Partners (3.2 per cent) with public holding (31.6 per cent), according to a source.

Sources said that the earlier merger ratio (1,565 shares of Bharti Infratel for every Indus share) has changed to 1,519 shares of Bharti Infratel for each Indus share. The likely shareholding structure of the merged entity "is basis cash consideration chosen by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) for its 11.15 per cent shareholding in Indus..." This will be based on 60 days volume weighted average price (VWAP) as at closing date and agreed closing adjustments. "Based on today's (Tuesday) calculation the cash consideration comes to approximately Rs 4,000 crore," it said.

To secure the payment obligation of VIL under the master service agreement, VIL and Vodafone Group have entered into certain security arrangements with the company, for the benefit of the merged entity. This includes a combination of a security deposit by Vodafone Idea, security via pledge of a certain number of shares of the merged company out of those issued to Vodafone Group (under the scheme) and a corporate guarantee by Vodafone Group which can get triggered in specific situations and events. These security arrangements are subject to regulatory nods and any approval of Vodafone Group Plc's lenders, it said.

"The security arrangement will provide the merged company a payment cover of over one year for the operational payments due from VIL," it said. The merger scheme shall become effective on the date on which certified copy of the order of NCLT is filed with Registrar of Companies. "The effective date will be communicated to the stock exchanges for further public dissemination as and when the scheme becomes effective. While the parties have agreed to proceed to take appropriate steps to progress the approvals for the merger, the completion of the transaction shall be subject to receipt of all such approvals," the filing added.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Postone NEET or allocate centres to Bihar students based on their choice: LJP MP writes to Pokhriyal

By Amit Kumar Lok Janshakti PartyLJP MP Chandan Singh has alleged that students from Bihar have been allocated examination centres of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET in other states.In a letter to the Union Education Minister Ra...

S.Korean prosecutors indict Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee on charges concerning 2015 merger

South Korean prosecutors indicted Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee on charges including manipulating stock prices and breach of trust in order to cement control of the group, a prosecution official said on Tuesday.Prosecutors decided to indi...

5 held for fraudulently withdrawing money from Assam CM's Relief Fund

Five people have been apprehended allegedly for fraudulently withdrawing money from Assam Chief Ministers Relief Fund, officials said. A team of the Chief Ministers Special Vigilance Cell, Assam apprehended five accused - Mohammad Arif, Moh...

Sports News Roundup: Mum's the word as Serena, Clijsters, Azarenka take the stage at US Open; Grand Slam bubble bursts for US teen Gauff and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Djokovic embracing the pressure as he extends winning streakNovak Djokovic showed a bit more passion than might have been expected in his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur on Monday but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020