Maruti reports 17 pc rise in August sales at 1,24,624 units

The company had sold 1,06,413 units in August last year, MSI said in a statement. Domestic sales increased by 20.2 per cent to 1,16,704 units last month, as against 97,061 units in August 2019, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 11:26 IST
Maruti reports 17 pc rise in August sales at 1,24,624 units
Representative image

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported 17.1 percent increase in sales at 1,24,624 units in August. The company had sold 1,06,413 units in August last year, MSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales increased by 20.2 percent to 1,16,704 units last month, as against 97,061 units in August 2019, it added. Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 19,709 units as compared to 10,123 units in the same month last year, up 94.7 percent.

Sales of the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire rose 14.2 percent to 61,956 units as against 54,274 cars in August last year. Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 1,223 units as compared to 1,596 units earlier, down 23.4 percent.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Ertiga, increased 13.5 percent to 21,030 units as compared to 18,522 units in the year-ago month, MSI said. Exports in August were up down 15.3 percent at 7,920 units as against 9,352 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

