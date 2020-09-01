Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 25,215 cr Reliance Jio-Brookfield tower deal gets all regulatory approvals

Reliance Industries said on Tuesday that all approvals have been obtained for a Rs 25,215 crore Brookfield tower deal a year after it was announced.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 11:38 IST
Rs 25,215 cr Reliance Jio-Brookfield tower deal gets all regulatory approvals
Brookfield and its partners will become sponsors of the trust holding all the units.. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Industries said on Tuesday that all approvals have been obtained for a Rs 25,215 crore Brookfield tower deal a year after it was announced. "The transaction has been completed after obtaining all regulatory approvals, fulfilling other completion requirements and further to subscription of units of the Tower Infrastructure Trust by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP alongside its institutional partners for an investment of Rs 25,215 crore," Reliance said in a statement.

In July 2019, Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings -- a wholly-owned Reliance Industries unit and the sponsor of Tower Infrastructure Trust -- had said it will issue units in the trust to Brookfield affiliate BIF IV Jarvis India and co-investors for Rs 25,215 crore. Brookfield and its partners will become sponsors of the trust holding all the units while the Reliance subsidiary will become a co-sponsor without holding units, according to reports. The trust currently owns 51 per cent of Reliance Jio lnfratel with the remainder held by Reliance Industries.

On receiving the funds, the trust will buy out Reliance's 49 per cent stake, repay Rs 12,000 crore to Reliance Jio Infocomm and certain existing financial liabilities of Reliance Jio Infratel besides investing for the tower firm's growth. Jio demerged the tower business into Jio Infratel in the quarter ended March this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Macron to mark Lebanon's centenary as nation teeters on brink

French President Emmanuel Macron will mark Lebanons centenary on Tuesday by planting a cedar tree, the emblem of the Middle East nation that is collapsing under the weight of a crippling economic crisis.In his second trip to Lebanon in less...

What happened to family in Punjab beyond horrible; deserve answers: Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons, on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunts family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also diedThe ...

NSA Doval reviews situation at India-China border

National Security Advisor NSA Ajit Doval, along with top officials, reviewed the situation at the India-China border, sources said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to call another high-level meeting later today, they added.This com...

Orlando Bloom, Amazon developing story on human rights lawyer Jared Genser

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom and Amzon are developing a TV series on the story of human rights lawyer Jared Genser, who has helped free political prisoners around the world. The untitled project is in the early stages of development and wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020