Housing finance lender Aviom secures funding from Mauritius-based Aviator EMF

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:49 IST
Aviator EMF. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Sept 1 (ANI/Digpu): Between microlending, which involves people borrowing for small-size items, and traditional home loans (for regular homes), there exists a gap in lending. AVIOM India Housing Finance Pvt Ltd is one such company providing lending services in the middle area. They exclusively provide loans to women and for loans such as sanitation, home extension, home improvement, short term business loans, and loans against property.

Started in 2016 when AVIOM received its HFC (Housing Finance Company) license, by September 2017 they had disbursed 500 loans worth Rs 13.5 crore. Fast forward to March 2020, and they now have 10644 customers, with a Gross Distribution of Rs 262 crore, with 23 branches across three States. AVIOM is a social impact-focused affordable housing finance company catering to customers based in semi-urban areas.

AVIOM operates in the white space between traditional housing finance and microfinance. Loans are given for sanitation, home extension, home improvement, short term business loans, and loans against property. They primarily recruit women on flexible work hours to source leads - 63 per cent of disbursements are through this robust channel. The ticket size of their loans is between Rs 1-5 lakhs. For more information, visit www.aviom.in

The Aviator Emerging Market Fund operates under a Category 1 Global Business License issued by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC) to operate as a self-managed Collective Investment Scheme under the Securities Act 2005. It is also registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a Foreign Portfolio Investor. The Fund is focused on Emerging Markets like India, UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and non-EMs like the US, UK when superior earnings opportunities present themselves. For more information, visit www.aviator-emf.com

The fund has a clear focus on the Financial Services Sector, particularly NBFCs and Micro-lenders in India. Aviator Emerging Market fund has invested in AVIOM India Housing Finance Pvt Ltd through NCDs (Non-Convertible Debentures). Unitus Capital was the advisor for this transaction. "Once again, we have stuck to our core investment desire of financing exceptional companies actually making a difference in people's lives. With AVIOM, we take great satisfaction knowing that our investment in this company directly impacts and empowers thousands of women and their homes and families," said Ashish Bhandari, Investment Advisor at Aviator EMF about the investment.

"We are delighted to partner with Aviator EMF with our values aligned on the philosophy of providing financial empowerment to women and we appreciate the confidence shown by Aviator in our business model. The transaction is our first overseas NCD and it opens new avenues of instruments as we continue to diversify our lender base. We look to service the shortage of capital in the affordable housing finance space and we continue to raise and deploy capital to address this exigency," said Kajal Ilmi, MD and CEO of AVIOM India Housing Finance Pvt Ltd. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

