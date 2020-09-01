Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anne-Marie back with new single 'Come Over' with rudimental ft Tion Wayne

Anne Marie is back with another new single, 'Come Over', with Rudimental, also ft. Tion Wayne, after the sweeping success of 'To Be Young' ft Doja Cat.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:50 IST
Anne-Marie back with new single 'Come Over' with rudimental ft Tion Wayne
Exclusive Album Art for 'Come Over'. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Anne Marie is back with another new single, 'Come Over', with Rudimental, also ft. Tion Wayne, after the sweeping success of 'To Be Young' ft Doja Cat. The single is a fresh, infectious summer bumper that forms their first new music since the release of 'Easy On Me' ft. The Martinez Brothers back in March. She is teaming up with Rudimental for the first time since 2018's 'Let Me Live'.

The song 'Come Over' itself fizzes with soulful, uplifting UKG energy and features a standout vocal from long-term Major Toms signee, Anne-Marie, fresh off the back of her anthemic comeback single 'Birthday' and latest single, 'To Be Young' ft. Doja Cat. Tion Wayne, fresh from scoring his first UK Top 10 single with 'I Dunno' ft Dutchavelli & Stormzy, also provides a special verse of his own, further cementing his reputation as one of the UK's leading and most versatile new-gen rap voices.

Anne-Marie has remained a key figure within the pop sphere since the release of her last single, 'To Be Young' ft. Doja Cat. The song has already seen more than 120 million views on YouTube with a daily spike in numbers. Prior to the release of two million-selling debut album 'Speak Your Mind', she released a slew of global hits, such as- 'Alarm'; the Clean Bandit and Sean Paul collaboration 'Rockabye'; friendzone anthem and Marshmello collaboration 'FRIENDS'; as well as the nostalgic Ed Sheeran co-write "2002".

Her playfully infectious pop masterpiece, 'Speak Your Mind' debuted at No 3 in the UK's Official Album Chart upon its release in 2018, and subsequently saw Anne-Marie crowned as the 'UK's Biggest-Selling Debut Artist' of the same year. Anne-Marie secured further high-profile collaborations including James Arthur for 'Rewrite the Stars', taken from 'The Great Showman: Reimagined' soundtrack, and Lauv on 'f*ck, I'm lonely'. She was also a part of a Global Support Tour with Ed Sheeran for 'Divide'.

Moreover, Anne-Marie has been critically acclaimed on numerous occasions. She has become a BRITs Critics Choice finalist; Nordoff Robbins 'Best Newcomer' winner; 9 x BRIT Award nominee; an official ambassador of The Princes Trust and MIND charity; Stylist Magazine 'Artist of the Year'; Royal Academy of the Arts committee member, and many more. This new single 'Come Over', with Rudimental and Tion Wayne is a pleasant surprise, and is here to stay.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Tsitsipas opens up on his relationship with his towel

The U.S. Open is very different this year because of health protocols and for world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas, the difficulty in getting regular access to his towel is proving quite a challenge. The Greek stormed into the second round w...

Ariana Grande becomes first woman to reach 200 mn followers mark on Instagram

Pop star Ariana Grande has become the first woman to have 200 million followers of photo-video sharing platform Instagram. The 27-year-old musician is followed by reality TV star-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and singer-actor Selena Gomez wit...

Wizz Air cuts passenger forecasts on virus restrictions hit

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air expects to fly at roughly 60 of capacity in the second quarter of 2020, down from earlier projected levels as renewed travel restrictions in Europe and Hungary hit passenger numbers.The airlines shares fe...

Rockies host Giants in key NL West matchup

The San Francisco Giants visit Coors Field on Tuesday and Wednesday for a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies that could have huge playoff implications -- given the way the expanded playoffs will be formatted this season. The top t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020