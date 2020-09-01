Left Menu
IIFL AMC invests Rs 25 cr in media startup Quintype

SaaS-based startup Quintype Technologies has raised Rs 25 crore in series A funding from IIFL AMC. Digital publishing has seen a fundamental shift in the past few years with most audiences seeking on-demand content, thanks to the proliferation of mobile phones. Shetty said they will use the funds for expansion.

01-09-2020
SaaS-based startup Quintype Technologies has raised Rs 25 crore in series A funding from IIFL AMC. Bengaluru-based Quintype provides digital media organisations and content publishers a secure platform to create, curate, distribute and monetise content, the startup said in a statement on Tuesday.

Quintype also empowers publishers with content management and subscription management systems, its chief executive Chirdeep Shetty said. Digital publishing has seen a fundamental shift in the past few years with most audiences seeking on-demand content, thanks to the proliferation of mobile phones.

Shetty said they will use the funds for expansion. Already it serves publishers like Bloomberg Quint, Prabhat Khabar, Bar and Bench, the Quint, Swarajya. IIFL AMC is part of IIFL Wealth Management which got demerged from the IIFL Group recently. The funding is part of IIFL AMC's IIFL Seed Ventures Fund - Series 2.

