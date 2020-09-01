Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Gravity Ecommerce' bridging local businesses to global customers

Gravity Ecommerce is a new-age consultancy firm that is helping product manufacturers and sellers of diverse categories and sizes to garner maximum revenue through optimal online targeting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:44 IST
'Gravity Ecommerce' bridging local businesses to global customers
Chandra Prakash Shukla, Founder and CEO of Gravity Ecommerce. Image Credit: ANI

Gravity Ecommerce is a new-age consultancy firm that is helping product manufacturers and sellers of diverse categories and sizes to garner maximum revenue through optimal online targeting. The company employs big data and analytics tools to help manufacturers and sellers strategize a roadmap to attract national and global buyers. Founder and CEO of Gravity Ecommerce, Chandra Prakash Shukla found a tremendous opportunity in the supply chain management of Ecommerce giants and realizes how small-medium businesses could tap this advantage to expand their product reach.

The company was founded in 2017 and within three years of operations, it has already educated hundreds of manufacturers and sellers about the potential of international markets and has embarked them on a journey of the steep growth curve. With the right tools, he provides advisory services to manufacturers to create products that have high demand in the global markets. Moving on, the company focused on empowering manufacturers who were selling high-quality products under popular brands and hence were losing a high percentage of profit. He helped such manufacturers learn the art of branding and communication so that they feel confident to sell their own products in independent and authentic brand names rather than choosing established brands to sell their products.

"Making sellers believe in the true value of their products was one of the biggest challenges for us. New sellers used to hesitate when we tried to showcase their value as compared to those of their peers. With perseverance, we have been able to successfully overcome this challenge and have played a key role in boosting business." The company helps manufacturers brand their own products and onboard it on the eCommerce platforms. It also manages their seller portals to remove their dependency on other brand owners selling their products.

Gravity Ecommerce has emerged as the trusted resource for end-to-end e-commerce consultancy services including launching, listing, content management, promotion, marketing, branding, business development for national and global marketplaces. The brand takes pride in uplifting business for small and medium industries, start-ups, entrepreneurs, exporters, traders, and sellers by helping them identify the right markets for their products and analyzing customer expectations. The company has graduated from onboarding 10 clients to 30-40 clients on a weekly basis, showcasing its exponential growth. Its customer retention has been ~92 percent portraying the level of trust that clients place on its services. The company envisions to become a global consulting services firm for B2B and B2C clients.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

ICAI to come out with forensic accounting, investigation standards

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI plans to come out with a detailed set of forensic accounting and investigation standards by the end of December. Addressing a virtual press conference on Tuesday, ICAI President Atul Kuma...

Two held for smuggling liquor from Telangana to Andhra

Police officials have arrested two persons on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling over 100 liquor bottles from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, said police. The two accused have been identified as Devarakonda Srinivas Rao and Devarakonda Rajesh, wh...

Trump to ask U.S. appeals court to keep tax returns from Manhattan prosecutor

Lawyers for Donald Trump will ask a federal appeals court on Tuesday to block the Manhattan district attorney from accessing the U.S. presidents tax returns in connection with a criminal probe of his business practices. Trump has spent a ye...

Assam Assembly pays tributes to Mukherjee

The Assam Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee and termed his death as an irreparable loss to the country. After the Question Hour, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami adjourned the House for five minutes when he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020