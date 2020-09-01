Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 exacerbated pre-existing inequities in urban India: Report

The pandemic has left the "lockdown generation" with lower employment rates and a legacy of entrenched inequality," it noted. The report surveyed 8,500 workers aged 18 to 40 in urban India to understand their experiences at work during COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 16:27 IST
COVID-19 exacerbated pre-existing inequities in urban India: Report
Representative image

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the pre-existing inequities in urban India and has left the "lockdown generation" with lower employment rates, says a London School of Economics report. According to the report, workers in the bottom half of the pre-COVID labor income group suffered bigger income losses than the top half following the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The report titled, 'City of dreams no more: The impact of COVID-19 on urban workers in India', said COVID-19 has decimated livelihoods in urban India and created a new underclass of workers who are being pushed into poverty. "Informal workers, especially young informal workers from lower socioeconomic groups, faced the biggest job cuts... Among urban workers, the youngest (aged 18 to 25 years) were already much less likely to be in work, more likely to be employed informally and more likely to be paid less," it pointed out.

The report authored by Shania Bhalotia Swati Dhingra and Fjolla Kondirolli noted that COVID-19 has put India's urban areas at the "frontlines of the pandemic" and the livelihood crisis arising from it. "COVID-19 exacerbated pre-existing inequities in urban India and those at the lower end of incomes suffered the most... The pandemic has left the "lockdown generation" with lower employment rates and a legacy of entrenched inequality," it noted.

The report surveyed 8,500 workers aged 18 to 40 in urban India to understand their experiences at work during COVID-19. The survey was conducted between May and July 2020. The pandemic has intensified the difficulties and these are expected to get even bigger as the urban demography changes over the next couple of decades, the report said.

The government had imposed a lockdown to contain COVID-19 on March 25, 2020, which resulted in the severe disruption of industrial production and consumer spending. India's GDP shrank by the steepest ever 23.9 percent in the April-June period as the coronavirus lockdowns battered an already slowing economy. The report pointed out that although India runs the world's largest jobs program (which guarantees 100 days of work to households), it is limited to rural residents.

Unlike many developed and some developing economies, the report said 52 percent of urban Indian workers went without work or pay and received no financial assistance to tide over the crisis. "On average, earnings fell by 48 percent in April and May, compared to pre-COVID months of January and February. Financial assistance from the government or employers was available to less than a quarter of the workforce," it said.

The report also emphasized that a national policy commitment is needed to prevent the current earning losses from pushing many of these workers into urban poverty and the threat of long-term unemployment.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bayern title haul should feed Germany's Euro ambitions-Suele

Bayern Munichs treble-winning season should feed the hunger for titles in the national team as Germany prepare to host Spain in their Nations League opener on Thursday, the Bavarian clubs defender Niklas Suele said on Tuesday. Bayern won th...

Macron says need to know "truth of numbers" in Lebanese banking crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday the truth of the numbers in the Lebanese banking system needed to be known so that judicial action could be taken, saying the country was suffering a banking and central banking crisis.There ...

Bengal to hand over freehold land deeds to residents of 119 refugee colonies

In the run-up to the Assembly elections due next year, the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal is planning to hand over freehold land title deeds to over 20,000 people residing in 119 refugee colonies in the state. The state gover...

Three labour codes to be tabled in Monsoon session of Parliament

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Tuesday said remaining three labour codes on industrial relations, social security and occupational safety and health will be tabled in the ensuing Monsoon session of the Parliament. The three codes would ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020