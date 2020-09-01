Left Menu
Development News Edition

Container logistics major Maersk to cut jobs as part of restructuring drive

Also, a more simplified and customer-centric global Ocean & Logistics organisation is being introduced, it said and added the changes represent a major step towards becoming an integrated container transport and logistics company, connecting and simplifying customers’ supply chains. “Our customers are at the heart of our vision.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:58 IST
Container logistics major Maersk to cut jobs as part of restructuring drive

Global container logistics major Maersk on Tuesday said there will be job cuts as part of its restructuring drive to simplify the organisation and reduce cost. However, the Danish firm that handles majority of containers worldwide, did not specify the exact number of job losses.

Maersk will simplify its organisational structure across Ocean & Logistics globally to further improve customer centricity and efficiency, the company said in a statement. Due to the changes, the Safmarine and Damco brands will not be marketed by the end of 2020, it said.

Asked whether there will be job cuts on account of the restructuring, the company said jobs will be impacted but did not provide details. “Simplifying the organisation will regrettably impact jobs due to the discontinuation of duplicate roles and roles that will no longer be needed. We are committed to working with our employee representative bodies across the impacted locations throughout the process and aim to finalise the process for most locations by 1 October," the company told PTI in response to an e-mail query.

This is no reflection on Maersk people, who have all worked relentlessly and have been fully committed to serving customers, the company said. "It is not easy to say goodbye to skilled and dedicated employees, but, regrettably, it is a consequence of the integration and a necessary part of our efforts to reduce costs in order to drive sustainable growth as we pursue our strategic objectives," it said.

Asked about the the number of job cuts, it said: "We are not in a position to disclose any specific numbers while we are working with our employee representative bodies across the impacted locations and will first and foremost ensure that our employees are informed first.” Maersk in a statement said it has introduced strategic changes that will further improve customer experience and end-to-end service delivery. As part of this, the Safmarine brand will be integrated into Maersk to enhance customers’ access to the global integrated offering.

In addition, the Damco brand’s Air and LCL (Less than Container Load) offering will be combined with Maersk’s logistics and services products to complement its end-to-end offering, it said. Also, a more simplified and customer-centric global Ocean & Logistics organisation is being introduced, it said and added the changes represent a major step towards becoming an integrated container transport and logistics company, connecting and simplifying customers’ supply chains.

“Our customers are at the heart of our vision. Their evolving supply chain needs are increasing the demand for multiple modes of transport and to meet these needs, we’re bringing our company’s expertise and capabilities even closer together. Taking these steps are key to accelerating our transformation,“ said Vincent Clerc, CEO of Ocean & Logistics, A.P. Moller - Maersk. Over time, the value propositions of Maersk and Safmarine have converged, as both brands have been focusing on building a customer-centric culture and as the digital interactions with customers have increased, the company said.

“With the integration of Safmarine, we can present Safmarine customers with the full ocean and supply chain offering and more scale. At the same time, I’m very excited to have Safmarine’s passion for customers closer to Maersk by uniting our teams,” said Vincent Clerc. Since focusing purely on freight forwarding in 2018, Damco has demonstrated significant value to customers in the Air and Ocean LCL space. During this time, it has become apparent through close customer engagements that the value proposition of Maersk can be greatly enhanced with the expansion of multiple modes of transport, the company said.

The integration of Air and LCL into Maersk will help meet these needs and give businesses access to a simplified, connected and agile experience under the Maersk brand, as well as to its scale, it said..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Porn star Ron Jeremy faces 20 more sex charges; Scaled-down Venice film festival hopes to shake off virus gloom and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.BTS score a first for Korean band on Billboard chart with DynamiteK-Pop band BTS roared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States on Monday, becoming ...

Makhotso Sotyu opens garden during launch of National Arbor Month

A memorial garden has been opened to honour all South Africans who have succumbed to COVID-19, as well as all frontline professionals and staff who have worked tirelessly to treat patients with the virus.Deputy Minister of Environment, Fore...

97 people who tested sero-negative in NCDC survey had been infected with COVID-19 earlier

A sero-prevalence survey in Delhi did not find antibodies against the novel coronavirus in the blood of 97 out of 208 people who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, with the National Centre for Disease Control saying it indicates t...

Assam govt spent over Rs 730 cr on COVID-19 management

The Assam government on Tuesday said it has spent more than Rs 730 crore for various expenses related to management of COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Out of the total Rs 730.72 crore spent, Rs 579.9 crore was released by the state health a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020