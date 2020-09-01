Renault reports 41 pc increase in sales during August

Left Menu
The company, which sells models like Duster and Triber, had sold 5,704 units in August 2019. Strong demand for Triber, which completed one year in August 2020, and the newly launched automated manual transmission (AMT) versions makes the range even more appealing, Renault India Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) Thomas Dubruel said while elaborating on the factors that helped the company register robust sales growth last month.

Automaker Renault India on Tuesday said its sales increased 41 per cent to 8,060 units in August as compared with same month last year. The company, which sells models like Duster and Triber, had sold 5,704 units in August 2019.

Strong demand for Triber, which completed one year in August 2020, and the newly launched automated manual transmission (AMT) versions makes the range even more appealing, Renault India Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) Thomas Dubruel said while elaborating on the factors that helped the company register robust sales growth last month. Similarly, good response to the newly launched versions in the KWID also helped the brand, he added.

Dubruel said the company has also received encouraging response for the newly launched Duster with a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. The model is now the most powerful sports utility vehicle in its segment, at a price significantly lower than competition and leveraging the all-round performance attributes of the product, he added.

Dubruel noted that demand for the company's products is growing in rural areas with each passing month. Besides, the has also expanded its reach by adding 17 new sales and service touchpoints across the country to grow the brand among existing and emerging markets, he said.

With this addition, the company now has a sales network of over 390 outlets and over 470 service touchpoints across the country, he added..

