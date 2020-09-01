Maruti shares close with 1 pc gain on August sales data

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday closed with a gain of 1 per cent after the company reported a 17.1 per cent increase in sales in August. The company's stock closed at Rs 6,909.15, up 1.04 per cent on BSE, after rising 2.63 per cent to Rs 7,018 during the day. Its shares were up 0.96 per cent to settle at Rs 6,905.65 apiece on NSE.

Earlier in the day, the country's largest carmaker reported a 17.1 per cent increase in sales at 1,24,624 units in August. The company had sold 1,06,413 units in August last year, MSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales increased by 20.2 per cent to 1,16,704 units last month, as against 97,061 units in August 2019, it added. Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 19,709 units as compared to 10,123 units in the same month last year, up 94.7 per cent.