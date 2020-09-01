Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stocks drift in early trading after closing out a big August

Solid economic news out of China overnight helped support most European stock markets on Tuesday, though the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares fell sharply, a day after it was closed for a public holiday. In Europe, France's CAC 40 was up 0.3% at 4,963 while Germany's DAX rose 0.6% to 13,023.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 01-09-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 19:46 IST
Stocks drift in early trading after closing out a big August
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Stocks are starting the new month on a weak note on Wall Street, a day after notching their biggest monthly gains since April. The S&P 500 was waffling between small gains and losses in the early going Tuesday, while gains for Apple and other tech stocks pushed the Nasdaq higher. Zoom Video Communications soared a day after the now-ubiquitous video conferencing service reported another quarter of explosive growth. This is a busy week for economic news, culminating Friday with the monthly U.S. jobs report. Tesla gave back some of its recent gains after saying it would sell up to $5 billion in stock. Solid economic news out of China overnight helped support most European stock markets on Tuesday, though the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares fell sharply, a day after it was closed for a public holiday.

In Europe, France's CAC 40 was up 0.3% at 4,963 while Germany's DAX rose 0.6% to 13,023. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 1.3% to 5,888. U.S. shares were set for a fairly steady opening with Dow futures down 0.1% and the broader S&P 500 futures up 0.1%. "Overall it is a healthy morning for stock markets, which have taken their cue from some better economic data overnight in Asia, while indices in mainland Europe have continued to move higher in the wake of gains in the U.S.," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG in London.

"August 2020, far from being a poor month, was in fact one of the strongest in recent memory and was notably free of the volatility that often characterizes the month," he said. Being the start of the month, it's a busy time on the economic news front, culminating this Friday with nonfarm payroll figures out of the U.S., which given the imminent presidential election could have a bigger bearing on the market mood than usual. Later Tuesday, the monthly U.S. manufacturing survey from the Institute for Supply Management will be in focus.

So far the numbers emerging have been solid, with the Caixin purchasing managers index in China beating expectations at 53.1. The index is on a scale up to 100, with 50 being the cutoff between expansion and contraction. Although the pandemic started in China, the world's number 2 economy has been among the first to rebound. Export-oriented nations in Asia are likely to be instant beneficiaries of a China revival.

The Shanghai Composite index added 0.4% to 3,410.61. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended flat, finishing at 23,138.07. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong also was little changed at 25,184.85 but South Korea's Kospi gained 1.0% to 2,349.55. Australia's benchmark underperformed, falling nearly 2% as the Reserve Bank of Australia decided to keep interest rates at record lows, as expected. Benchmark U.S. crude oil added 50 cents to $43.11 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange while Brent crude, the international standard, rose 61 cents to $45.89 a barrel.

The euro was up 0.5% at $1.20 while the dollar was flat 105.83 Japanese yen.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines won't support US blacklisting of Chinese firms

President Rodrigo Duterte will allow Chinese companies to participate in infrastructure projects in the Philippines even if they are blacklisted by the United States, his spokesman said Tuesday. The US Department of Commerce announced last ...

Portugal's COVID-19 cases raise UK quarantine fears

As coronavirus cases in Portugal go up and down, fears are growing that Britain will reimpose a quarantine for people travelling from the country.It has been less than two weeks since Britain, Portugals leading source of tourism, lifted a 1...

US STOCKS-Wall Street advances as U.S. factory activity hits 19-month high

Wall Street climbed on Tuesday as a surge in Apple shares propelled the tech-heavy Nasdaq to record highs, while better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing sector data fueled optimism around a post-pandemic economic recovery. Apple Inc gained ...

These are in complete disregard to agreed understandings: India on Chinese actions in Pangong Tso

India on Tuesday said Chinas fresh attempt to change the status quo in the south bank area of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh is in complete disregard to the understandings reached between the two countries. External Affairs Ministry Spokesp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020