Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields edge down as inflation turns negative

That has steepened yield curves on both sides of the Atlantic, although many analysts think that effect is probably temporary, given uncertainty around whether inflation will actually rise. "Ultimately, how this (inflation) reading today will impact markets will depend on whether it triggers an ECB reaction, and I think that is very unlikely at this stage," said Piet Haines Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:58 IST
Euro zone bond yields edge down as inflation turns negative

Euro zone government bond yields nudged down on Tuesday as data showing that inflation in the bloc plunged last month shifted the focus to next week's European Central Bank meeting. Inflation in the single currency bloc turned negative in August for the first time since May 2016 at minus 0.2%.

Underlying inflation, closely watched by the ECB, also tumbled, suggesting the bloc's deepest recession is not temporary but could prove to be a longer-lasting drag. There was little immediate reaction in the markets, with some pointing to ECB board member Isabel Schnabel's Reuters interview on Monday, where she said the bank had no reason for now to add to its stimulus measures.

But borrowing costs drifted lower as the session wore on, with Germany's 10-year bond yield last down 2 basis points at -0.41%, off recent highs that marked the highest levels since June. Italy's 10-year bond yield was last down 5 bps on the day at 1.10%, down from six-week highs at around 1.16%.

The fall in euro area bond yields contrasted with rising U.S. Treasury yields following upbeat U.S. manufacturing activity data. "Today's inflation data will probably further increase pressure on the Governing Council to adopt a very dovish stance next week and let the door open to an increase of the PEPP (Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme) envelop if needed," said Christopher Dembik, head of macro analysis at Saxo Bank.

European inflation readings have been in the spotlight this week after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced last week that it would start to target an average of 2% inflation over a period of time rather than using the figure as a hard annual target. That has steepened yield curves on both sides of the Atlantic, although many analysts think that effect is probably temporary, given uncertainty around whether inflation will actually rise.

"Ultimately, how this (inflation) reading today will impact markets will depend on whether it triggers an ECB reaction, and I think that is very unlikely at this stage," said Piet Haines Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank. There was some optimism from Germany, where the economy minister confirmed that the government increased its 2020 economic forecast to a decline of 5.8% from a previous 6.3% contraction.

In the primary market, Germany sold 327 million euros of inflation-linked bonds in an auction. There was also focus on Sweden's green bond, expected to price later on Tuesday, before Germany's sale of its first-ever green bond.

Germany hired a syndicate of banks on Tuesday to sell its first ever green bond, according to a finance agency spokeswoman.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Iran nuclear deal members resolved to preserve agreement

Representatives of Iran and the world powers working to save the nuclear deal with Tehran agreed Tuesday in Vienna to do everything possible to preserve the landmark 2015 agreement in their first meeting since the United States announced a ...

Domicile certificate only for applying for jobs: J-K admin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said the new domicile certificate under the Decentralisation Act was for applying for jobs while separate rules will be needed for conferring rights to own land in the union territory. The dom...

Nagaland Gaonbura Federation urges PM Modi to solve Naga issue in 2020

The Nagaland Gaonbura Federation NGF, an organisation of village headmen, on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a solution to the decades old Naga insurgency problem and finalise a settlement within the year. The NGF also ...

Retailers Association seeks DPIIT, MHA's intervention on lockdowns in states

The Retailers Association of India RAI on Tuesday sought intervention of DPIIT and MHA on Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal governments imposing local lockdowns despite Centres directive against such steps under Unlock 4.0 guidelines. U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020