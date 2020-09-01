JSW Energy board appoints Pritesh Vinay as CFO

JSW Energy board on Tuesday appointed Pritesh Vinay as its Chief Financial Officer. "Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, appointed Pritesh Vinay as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company with effect from 16th September, 2020," a BSE filing said. Vinay, 44, has over 19 years of professional experience across Corporate Finance, Fund Raising (both onshore and offshore), Investor Relations, M&A and Equity Research, having worked with reputed Indian and multinational corporations.

He has worked with the JSW Group for the past 8 years and prior to joining the company, he was Vice President – Corporate Finance with JSW Steel and Head – Group Investor Relations for the JSW Group, the filing added. Vinay will also be the Key Managerial Personnel authorized to determine the materiality of an event or information and for making disclosures to stock exchanges. Besides him, Joint Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and the Company Secretary are authorised for the same. Vinay is a B.E. (Computer Science & Engineering) from Bihar Institute of Technology, Sindri and holds a degree in Master of Management Studies (Finance) from Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai University.